Oriental Aftershaves That Will Spice Up Your Style This Autumn

Autumn is the perfect time for alluring woody scents composed of cedar, sensual oud and sandalwood, combined with warm spices and mysterious tobacco and leather. We have a list of the top 3 men’s colognes that are the perfect definition of autumn!

Can you smell the autumn in the air? Summer was fun but suddenly our favourite cologne is too light and aquatic and does not suit this new season at all! During this transition time that changes the sunny weather into the cold and rainy one, you deserve a perfect autumny fragrance to warm you up!

Armani Emporio Stronger With You Intensely

If you love bold yet elegant colognes ideal for everyday wear, meet Stronger With You Intensely by Armani Emporio, an oriental-woody fragrance with enigmatic fougere accents. This perfume embodies a story about a passionate young love with all its newness and excitement. Its sweet accords of cinnamon, lavender and vanilla bring a pleasant aroma, beautifully underlined by earthy sage and tonka beans.

Dunhill Signature Collection Indian Sandalwood

Create the best autumn memories with Dunhill Indian Sandalwood fragrance. The essence of Indian spice market combined with the purity of sandalwood and moss is bold but not overpowering so it is perfect for everyday wear. Simple, elegant and masculine.

Lalique Encre Noire

Luxurious ingredients and mysterious scent make Lalique Encre Noire a unique woody-earthy scent with exceptional longevity. The manufacturer created the fragrance in praise of wood, the Bourbon and Haitian vetiver are combined with a charming scent of cashmere wood and musk, brightened by an aromatic cypress.

Looking for something extraordinary created for autumn/winter special occasions?

Nasomatto Black Afgano

The manufacturer says creating Black Afgano, the unique perfume extract, took about six years. The scent embodies the temporary bliss, the moment of felicity, the connection to our happiness. This pleasant and cosy aroma opens with a strong aroma of cannabis combined with alluring notes of resin, wood and tobacco. The composition continues with a dark and bitter aroma of coffee and agarwood. Let this fragrance take you on an unpredictable adventure today!