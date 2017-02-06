This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Australian footwear brand SENSO have something for everyone this spring!

Casual

Avery III Spearmint (also available in Blueberry & Cherry)

Price: £145

Arna Blueberry (also available in Spearmint & Ebony)

Price: £135

Smart/Casual

Bailey VII Ebony (also available in Chocolate)

Price £165

BaileyVIIII Ebony - suede

Price: £165

Ciara II Ebony & Silver (also available in Ebony & Gold - Ciara I)

Price: £160

Dalby I Ebony & Silver

Price: £180

Summer


Edith Ebony (also available in Sand)

Price: £150

Elaine Ebony (also available in Stone)

Price: £145

Felicia Ebony (also available in Toffee)

Price: £160

Fleur Ebony

Price: £150

Freya Ebony (also available in Espresso)

Price: £160

For more styles visit: senso.com.au

SENSO UK Stockists can be found here


Put a spring in your step this Spring with SENSO
