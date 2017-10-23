The Three Most Reliable and Affordable SUVs

There are many excellent SUVs available in the current market with practically every manufacturer having at least one in their range. This is thanks to a surge in popularity in SUVs within the last few years, so now motorists are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting one.

If reliability and affordability are your priorities, these are the three to keep a look out for:

Dacia Duster

First up is the no-nonsense Dacia Duster. It has a very low price-tag, but do not make the mistake of thinking that this is a bad automobile. It may not have the luxury and style that you find with other vehicles in its class, but it is very tough, reliable and practical (everything you need from an SUV).

It comes with no frills (although you can pay more for extras), but this should not deter those simply seeking a reliable SUV. It also has low running costs with the impressive 1.5 litre diesel engine capable of over 64mpg. If you are on a tight budget, look no further than the Duster.

Ford Kuga

Ford is a brand that you know you are getting quality with, and the Ford Kuga is no exception. The athletic looking SUV offers an excellent driving experience with great agility, but it is also spacious and stylish inside. It is well-built and you know that you will not encounter too many problems with a Ford, so it is a smart investment and an SUV very well suited to families.

It is also cheap to run thanks to the low-tax and efficient engines, as well as cheap to buy. This is especially true if you buy second-hand from places like AA Cars.

Citroen C4 Cactus

The funky C4 Cactus from Citroen is a real head turner with a bold design and unique “Airbump” panels designed to protect the car. It is not just a cool looking automobile, though, as it is actually an excellent car which is designed to thrive in rigorous conditions.

It is compact yet remarkably spacious inside and the clever design makes it very reliable despite its low asking price. It is also extremely light for an SUV and uses small and efficient engines - the diesel models are capable of 83 mpg. Practical, reliable, affordable and bags of character, the C4 is a great SUV.

Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV? The above should be top of your list.