The Top Relaxation Features to Look for in a Hot Tub

Do you find that life has you constantly running around, often stressed, and always with multiple things on the go? Would you like to find a way to enjoy a little downtime when at home, allow your body to relax, and just quiet the mind? For many, the answer can be to install your own hot tub that you can retreat to after an especially busy day. Hot tubs can be relaxing to enjoy on your own, and can also be great to enjoy with friends and family.

So, before you rush out and purchase your first hot tub, we’ve gone ahead and put together a list of features you may want to be on the lookout for. These will help ensure you take advantage of all the benefits a hot tub has to offer.

Look at the Amount of Jets and the Placement

One of the most important features in the hot tub is the amount of jets it has and the placement of these jets. You want to be sure that when you're sitting in the hot tub that the jets are hitting all your pressure points so that you get the maximum benefits.

It’s also important the jets can be positioned and moved, and that you can control the strength of them.

What Kind of Seating is Offered?

Here’s where hot tubs can really differ from one another. Just because a hot tub says it seats four people it doesn't mean they are all created equal. Take a look at how the seats are molded and positioned. Some will just be standard seats, whereas other hot tubs may offer a combination of standard seats and a lounge-like seat that allows you to stretch your legs out.

Often it comes down to how big of a hot tub you’re looking for, your budget, and your own preferences in terms of comfort.

Look for One That is Self-Cleaning

Because you want to be able to enjoy your hot tub whenever the mood strikes, it needs to be kept clean and hygienic. This is why you may want to look for one that is self-cleaning so that you don't have to worry about it. It will be ready whenever you are. According to this site, some hot tubs are able to clean the water fully every 15 minutes.

What About a Built-In Stereo System?

For this feature, you're going to need to increase the budget, but it may be worth it. Having a built-in stereo system in the hot tub allows you to create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing. It can also help to cover what can be distracting sounds outdoors.

Set the Mood with Lighting

Then there are the lights in the hot tub, which makes it possible to enjoy them in the evening hours. While you may be fine with the standard lights, you may wish to look for colour-changing lights instead that help set the mood.

Let the Relaxing Times Begin

Each of these features can help to elevate just how relaxing your hot tub experience is.