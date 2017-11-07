Top 5 Health Gadgets That Will Change Your Life

Zero Water, £24.99 from Zerowater.co.uk

The filtration system on the ZeroWater’s jug combines 5 sophisticated technologies that work together to remove virtually all dissolved solids from your water. ZeroWater’s first layer of filtration removes the chlorine taste you are accustom to with tap water. It also removes 99% of all fluoride from your water. This ensures that you will be drinking the purest tasting water. ZeroWater’s 7-cup water filtration jug is the first in its class to have a sealed lid and reservoir, making it possible to pour water that has already been filtered without spilling water that is still filtering.

Boost Beauty from £14.99 at BoostOxygen.Life

Boost Oxygen Beauty restores the body’s Oxygen levels to normal, healthy levels combating the symptoms of poor air quality, stress and fatigue. A few breaths help body and mind return to equilibrium. Aromas of Francinsense and Pink Grapefruit have been added to enhance the experience of oxygen absorption. Each aroma is an active ingredient with additional benefits for the body and mind, keeping you looking and feeling great. Boost Beauty can reduce feelings of stress a d create a positive mood and feelings of energy. This is a perfect pick me up!

Eau Good Duo £24 from Kickstarter

The Eau Good Duo allows 100% naturally filtered water to be consumed on the move. With an activated stick of Japanese Binchotan charcoal in the bottle, it softens water, adds good minerals such as calcium, removes contaminants, balances PH and absorbs unwanted tastes and odours, such as chlorine. With its built-in infuser cap, you can simply fill the bottle with your favourite fresh fruits and herbs. There's no limit to the healthy drinks you can create. The leak proof spout has been specially engineered to get a great flow of water. If you want to drink direct from the bottle instead, we've put the thread on the inside so it feels like you are drinking from a glass.

Varidesk from £150 at uk.varidesk.com

The simple design of the VARIDESK® takes you from sitting to standing in just 3 seconds, requires no assembly and works with your existing furniture. It is height adjustable which enables any desk to turn into a standing desk! Sitting in the office all day does nothing for your health, but what if you could easily lose 50 calories an hour by standing? Simply switch your regular office desk for Varidesk and try to stand between 2-4 hours a day. By the end of the week you could lose 1,000 calories as well as improve your circulation, and you haven’t even left the office!

Penclic KB3 – Pretty Pink £79.99 from Penclic.se

The KB is the perfect accessory for your work space. Offering a keyboard that provides serious functionality alongside a sleek and stylish design. With a casing made from metal and small yet precise keys, the KB3 really is a pleasure to type on. The KB3 Penclic is compatible with Windows, ios and Andriod.