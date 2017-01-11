Wrap up warm with Rohan

Europe is still the best value for your holiday spends
In its annual Holiday Money Report, the UK’s largest provider of foreign currency says Europe could be the big winner... Read more...
11th Jan 2017 11:42am | By Editor
The Merino Union 150 Hooded Top is made from a blend of durable, technical polyester and natural merino wool – giving you the warmth of a regular hoodie without any of the bulk.
Price: £65
Offering a combination of natural merino wool and technical polyester, the Merino Union 150 Crew is the ultimate “best-of-both worlds” base layer.
Price: £53
A warm, light and completely machine washable, Rohan’s tech-wool Cold Harbour is the perfect travel coat. To this timeless design, they’ve brought their own unique technical improvements. Rather than heavy, traditional 100% wool, the Cold Harbour is made from a warm blend of natural wool and performance fibres.
Price: £149
The Merino Union 150 Leggings take advantage of the incredible properties of nature’s finest technical fabric and combines them with the quick-drying, hardwearing performance of polyester to create the ultimate “best-of-both-worlds” base-layer.
Price: £45
Designed for trekking and adventurous travel, the Upland Trekkers fuse two advanced technical fabrics to offer best-of-both worlds, go-anywhere performance for tough, active use.
Price: £69
The winter version of the Jeans – warm, lined and perfect for cold weather.
Price: £95
In its annual Holiday Money Report, the UK’s largest provider of foreign currency says Europe could be the big winner... Read more...
Thanks to the UK Bank Holidays over Easter you can go on that trip of a lifetime without using up all your... Read more...
The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union has warned that there may be more tube strikes from February 6th unless... Read more...
Camden Belushi's Camden Thursday 26th January Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade... Read more...
Camden Belushi's Camden Thursday 26th January Free entry, Deals on Aussie beers and Bundy Rum, Homemade... Read more...
TfL have warned that central London underground stations were closed and the tubes are running a limited service on... Read more...
Talkback