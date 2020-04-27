5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Have Life Insurance

Life insurance is one of the best ways to leave a significant amount of money for your family in case you die unexpectedly. If you are the sole earning member in your household, your life insurance policy will protect your kids, parents, and partner by transferring the risk of not having a stable breadwinner.

Life insurance companies sell hundreds of policies throughout the year. This shows how crucial life insurance is for everyone. Buying life insurance has multiple benefits that you may not know.

1. Investment value

Whole life policies work differently compared to term life policies. The former combines your coverage benefits with your savings account instead of offering a lump-sum amount after you die. These policies consist of two parts: one, where premiums build your cash value, and second, the compensation for accepting the insurance risk. Your cash value grows as you keep paying your premiums. It leaves your family with a guaranteed amount of cash from the insurance company after you die. Plus, they can use your savings from your bank account.

2. Transfer of risk

The death of a breadwinner in the family is a catastrophe as it puts everyone in the position of a significant financial crisis. If you don't want your family to sink in an ocean of financial troubles after you die, get a life insurance policy. Traditional life insurance policies involve paying your family a lump-sum amount that you had insured while buying the policy. It successfully transfers the risks of not having any money to getting a handsome amount of cash that can keep your family afloat for months or even years.

3. Tax benefits

Usually, insurance companies reinvest your premium amounts in stocks or bonds to make money. On the flip side, you can enjoy a tax-deferred savings account. This will allow you to save more as your savings account will not be taxed annually.

4. Structured savings

There are two advantages of purchasing a whole life insurance policy: first, your family will not run into financial troubles if you die suddenly. Secondly, you get to enjoy higher savings and earnings at the same time.

5. Life insurance as collateral

You can use the cash value of your life insurance as collateral. Financial institutions consider life insurance cash value as a hard asset. You can take out a loan if you want, using your life insurance policy.

This facility is beneficial if you want to buy a car or a new house. You can use your life insurance policy's cash value as a down-payment to withdraw money for your new home or car.

Life insurance provides you with a fixed system to save money. Many families cannot make ends meet, let alone build a significant bank balance. But with a whole life insurance policy, you will have enough money in your bank once the policy period comes to an end. Consider life insurance as your primary source of savings. Additionally, it will also provide your family with enough money to survive after you die.