High Value Purchases You’ll Never Regret Making

In today’s throwaway society, it’s easy for consumers to be seduced by cheap, poor quality items that end up costing them more in the long-term.

This is neither cost-effective, nor good for the planet, with waste items increasingly hard to recycle and being dumped in natural spaces instead.

As calls grow for customers to be more discerning in what they purchase, we’ve put together a list of the high value items you should spend your hard-earned money on.

A Boat

Those looking for a creative holiday option will love going out on their very own boat. It might take a little investment and hard work to find your perfect vessel, but it will be worth it in the end when you can enjoy many years of fun on the water. Check out boatsforsale.co.uk, a platform dedicated to showcasing the best boats available for sale throughout the UK, so that you can find your perfect vessel.

A Car

More practical for everyday use than a boat, cars are a vital mode of transport for many, so it’s important that you invest money in buying a vehicle that will last for many miles. If you buy a cheap, older car then you could end up being left stranded on the road or find yourself having to pay a fortune to fix it regularly. Take the time to review all of the cars for sale in your local area and find the one that will be best for you. Even if the cost is high, remember that you’ll be spending a lot of time in your car, so you need to make sure that you enjoy driving it and can rely on it to take you where you want to go.

A House

Buying a house is an almost impossible dream for many consumers, but if you do save enough money for a deposit and have a good enough credit score to be awarded a mortgage, you’ll need to make sure that you buy the best property you can. Buying an old, run down house to do up will cost a lot of money and take an immense amount of time, so try to find somewhere liveable that you can call home.

A Mattress

The old expression ‘always invest in good shoes and a good mattress, because if you’re not in one then you’re in the other’ remains true to this very day. A mattress is an important investment, because it will keep you safe and snug while you’re asleep, and rest is a vital part of ensuring good mental and physical wellbeing. Make sure that you buy a new mattress at least every 8 years, and that you review all of the different sleep systems, materials and brands on offer. Visit a mattress shop to test out the options or buy from an online supplier that allows you to test the mattress and return it if you’re not satisfied.

Shoes

As per the above expression, it’s also important that you invest in quality footwear. Cheap shoes are often glued together and use poor quality materials, meaning that they’ll fall apart quickly, particularly if you do a lot of walking. Find a manufacturer of quality, hardwearing shoes and choose your favourite design. If you buy a quality pair of shoes in a classic colour, then you can wear them with everything. Depending on where you live, you can usually get away with buying two pairs of quality shoes, one for winter and the other for warmer weather.

A Luxury Watch

A high-end, premium watch is more than just a timepiece; it’s an investment in an item of technical precision and magnificence. They have quality mechanisms and unique functions, as well being part of a long history of prestige and luxury. As such, they are not only useful for telling the time, but they also say a lot about the wearer and their discerning nature. Choose carefully to find the brand of watch that suits your tastes and will give you a timepiece you’ll value for the rest of your life.

A Phone

With so many budget phones on the market, it’s easy to be seduced by a cheaper model, but if you do this then you’ll end up replacing it more often than if you purchase a more expensive, flagship phone. Pricier handsets are better quality than cheaper models and they’re updated more regularly, meaning that you can enjoy using the latest functions, features and apps for longer than you would if you used a cheaper phone. Considering how often most people use their phones, it’s definitely worth investing in a quality device that will entertain you and keep your connected for longer.

Expensive products have a higher initial cost than cheaper items, but you’ll be replacing them less frequently and get much more enjoyment out of them, meaning that they’re