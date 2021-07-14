How To Get Some Outdoor Space With A Loft Conversion

So you have a suitable loft space and you are considering the options before you begin to design your dream loft. Loft conversions often see attic spaces transformed into beautiful bedrooms, en-suites or home offices. A loft conversion is a great way to gain extra space for family life, but some can take luxury to the next level.

The owner of this house in London wanted to go the extra mile and include a sauna and steam room in this loft conversion. It is projects like this that make us question what is possible to achieve with a loft conversion and that got us thinking, ‘is it possible to gain some outside space with a loft conversion?’ If so, then what are the best ways to include outside space in your loft conversion design?

Add A Balcony

There are a number of ways that you can achieve outside space with a loft conversion, but you may be limited by the type or structure of the property. A balcony can be added to many types of property and is a great way to gain extra light in the room, or take advantage of a beautiful view.

A balcony can provide you with a nice area to be outside in the hustle and bustle; however you may be somewhat limited in terms of how much space you will actually gain. Still you can see how it can be possible to grab a bit of outdoor space and create a beautiful area within the footprint of your home.

Roof Terrace

In cases where more roof space is available, the addition of a roof terrace can be a great way to make the most of your loft conversion. A roof terrace can be included on some types of loft conversion and means you can gain some much wanted outside space. Great for families or having friends over, the addition of a roof terrace means you will have the chance to enjoy beautiful summer evenings in the sun. If you wanted to go the extra mile you could speak to your loft designer about including some of these ideas in your brief.

Hot Tub Loft Conversion

A hot tub on a roof terrace is something to consider if you love the idea of soaking in open air on your roof terrace. It is also possible to install outdoor bath units and outdoor showers, although this is probably a better idea for properties in climates with warm weather all year-round.

Outdoor Kitchen

Barbecues are always great, but what about installing a full outdoor kitchen as part of a loft conversion? If you like the idea of outside living then you should take advantage of bi-folding doors. These types of doors are the sort of consideration that can deliver a dream living space on the top floor of your house. Whilst you will always be limited by the footprint of the property, creative loft conversion designs mean that almost anything is possible (depending on a few planning considerations that may affect what can feasibly be done).

Choosing A Good Loft Conversion Designer

Design can mean the difference between average and amazing spaces. While you can achieve a lot with fixtures and fittings in a basic space, companies like Clapham Construction call on decades of experience as loft conversion specialists to create amazing spaces. Whether it is something simple like adding additional storage, or finding a space for a shower room, there are often ways to make the most of a loft space. You never know you could include a hot tub and a roof terrace. Either way you should always use a professional loft conversion company who will work with you through design and installation.