How to save your lock from being picked

You might think lockpicking is only for master criminals, expertly trained in the art of thievery. But according to the MIT Guide to Lockpicking, ‘the big secret of lockpicking is that it's easy. Anyone can learn how to pick locks.’

Lock picking isn’t just for criminals though; some practice lock picking in order to keep their own home safe.

How are locks picked?

The most commonly used lock picking technique is called scrubbing.

When scrubbing, lockpickers use a tool called a rake. This is often a method for new pickers as you can use this along with single pin picking to pick most basic locks. Lockpickers insert the rake tool into the lock, past the last pin. They then insert what is called a tension tool, to keep the rake free. All is needed is what bumpmylock.com call a ‘feel for the lock’. Applying the right amount of tension will result in a successful pick.

This simple technique can work on equally simple locks and frighteningly enough, you don’t have to be the Pink Panther to do it. So, how do you keep your home and the things in it safe?

Can lockpicking help keep your property safe?

Some lock picking sites suggest that if you can’t beat them, you should join them. According to the Art of Manliness, lock picking opens your eyes to the “illusion of security.”

Although learning how to pick locks could give you insight on how to differentiate good quality locks from ineffectual ones, it won’t do much for your home security.

The truth is, learning how to pick a lock is unlikely to ever be useful. It certainly won’t keep your home as a safe as high quality door locks with “Police Preferred Specification” from Master Locksmith Association approved security companies. Fitting this criteria, the London-based security experts Banham Group have been known for high security door locks since 1926; however, other established security companies like Yale are now offering “smart” variations that don’t require traditional keys.

How to actually ensure your home is secure

It is also worth remembering that the biggest threat to your home security is you. Most burglars don’t enter a house through lock picking but rather through a window or door that has been carelessly left open. Almost 30% of burglars enter through an unlocked door or window. The best way to avoid this is to properly lock doors and windows when leaving your property.

Letting the security experts look after your home is the smartest form of prevention against burglary. Other than correctly locking up the house, you should not just rely on locks but comprehensive security systems such as wireless or wired alarms, security cameras and entry systems. Around 60% of convicted burglars stated the presence of a security system influenced their decision to target another home.

The best form of home security is a combination of security measures: good quality locks such as mortice locks, a security system and common sense.