Quick Repair Works to Preserve Your Home’s Interior Décor and Fixtures

Many homeowners get some relieve after securing a property following a challenging process of home hunting. However, owning a home comes with more responsibilities.

You’ll have to spend some of your free time and weekends fixing up broken stuff and fixtures to ensure the home remains safe and functional. You never know when your sink faucet or your child’s doll’s hand will be broken. That said, you need to know how perform some around-the-house fixes. Below are some of the repair works you need to be familiar with.

Fixing Doors

Your home has many doors that can have all sorts of problems, from squeaks to sticking. They may be minor issues, but they can be a nuisance.

It is a common phenomenon for a door made of wood (due to wood porosity and absorption properties) to be affected by weather conditions. Homeowners in humid areas have to deal with door sticking to the frame, because the material absorbs water, causing the wood to expand. You need to inspect the door and screw any loose hinges. You need to support the latch end of the door to balance it as you tighten the hinges. If you can’t still close the door because of a tight frame, you might want to plane the door. Planning removes a thin layer of wood from the door’s edge to make it fit and close effortlessly.

Repairing Decorative Ceramics

Imagine the heartbreak and disappointment that you experience when the decorated ceramic vase that you bought as a souvenir falls off the shelf and brim breaks. Perhaps the beautiful plate made by your daughter in her first art class gets ruined; such occurrences may lower your spirits and ruin the interior décor’s integrity. Nonetheless, you can glue the broken pieces together using high-performance super-glue product. Here are some effective tips for gluing.

Gather all the broken pieces

Steps

Use a masking tape on the inner side of the object, and fit the pieces to recreate the piece without gluing.

Once in place, remove all the pieces and glue them together in a separate work surface using a higher-performance super glue.

Starting from the middle, apply the adhesive on the two surfaces you wish to hold together. In case excess glue oozes, let it harden so that you can remove it using a knife. You can support the glued pieces using a masking tape for better outcomes.

Re-caulking the Bath

Caulk is the bead of flexible substance found between the bathtub, sink, and shower and the wall. It keeps away moisture, holding the fixtures firmly to the wall. The shower has high moisture content, and the caulk may deteriorate with time. Ultimately, water starts seeping through and weakening and discoloring it.

You need to apply vinegar or mineral oil on the old caulk and use a sharp object to scrape it off. Using a masking tape, isolate the area where you want to re-caulk. Once you are done, apply a new film of caulk using a caulking gun and smoothen it using a gloved finger or ice cube for an even, concave surface.

Some items and fixtures in the home may get broken or become faulty. These of these issues may require small repairs that you can handle to restore the object’s appearance and enhance its functional lifespan. Having hands-on experience in dealing with home repairs will help you save cash while preserving your interior décor.