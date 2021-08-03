The Definitive Guide to Choosing Stone Kitchen Worktops

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing stone worktops for your kitchen. Granite and marble are the two most popular choices, but which one is best for you? Marble has been around for centuries and has withstood the test of time. Granite is newer than marble, but it's become increasingly more popular in recent years because of its durability. We will talk about some pros and cons associated with both types of stone so that you can decide what type is best for your home!

Choosing Between The Different Types Of Stone WorktopsGranite

Granite is one of the toughest materials on earth. Granites are strong and durable, which makes it perfect for high-traffic areas such as your kitchen countertops. Granite also has a beautiful finish that can be polished to give you an elegant look or left with a more rustic matte look.

Marble on the other hand is a more brittle material. Marble is easy to scratch and does not wear well with repeated use due to its delicate surface. If you're looking for durability, marble is probably not the best option for your kitchen counters because it might need replacing sooner than other materials such as granite or quartz. There is not much need to worry though, if your marble worktops are properly looked after then you will get decades of use out of them.

What Are the Major Differences Between Marble and Granite?

The main difference between marble and granite is the colour. Granite is usually a dark grey or black, with some blueish colours to be found too. Marble on the other hand can be any colour from white to light brown. Marble typically has more veining and patterning than granite, which is much smoother in texture. This can be a nice feature of marble, but for more uniformed appearance you may wish to look at granite over marble in your kitchen.

As mentioned, there are also differences when it comes to durability: while both materials take wear and tear well, marble does require more care and attention, including polishing periodically to seal the surface.

Are There Any Other Natural Worktops To Granite or Marble Worktops?

Quartz is another stone worktop option. It is extremely durable, meaning you can place hot pots on it without worrying about cracking the surface. You can also count quartz worktops as more durable than marble or granite. This is because synthetic quartz, which has been made to simulate natural stone such as marble or granite, can be created to be more durable. Quartz worktops are made up of a mixture of quartz grains and resin - you can find out more about the process here.

One of the best features of Quartz worktops is that you can choose from an array of colours. Additionally, the cost for this type of worktop also tends to be lower than other natural stone materials.

Wood worktops are a very popular option in kitchens. This material is softer and tends to be less expensive than stone, so if you are limited by budget for your kitchen worktops then we recommend that you consider this option. There are some drawbacks with wood though. Although it will look stunning when stained or varnished properly, the colour can fade over time and it is more prone to water and heat damage. With that said, if you look after your kitchen worktops you will enjoy wooden tops for a long time.

So What Is The Best Stone Worktop Option?

Stone worktops are a popular choice for many kitchens. With so much variety in colours and textures, it is easy to find the perfect stone countertop that will suit your kitchen space from an array of options. Don't let us tell you which stone worktops are best, browse a selection of options on egkw.co.uk