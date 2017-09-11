The growing impact that social media is having on DIY

We just can't seem to help ourselves. Even if our homes, flats or apartments are perfectly habitable, the urge to decorate, renovate or remodel is seemingly irresistible.

With the UK DIY industry tipped to reach a value of over £8.3 billion in 2017. Social media is only fuelling the DIY fire further, with Facebook news feeds packed with photos of weekends spent attempting to make our homes a little more exciting.

With so many incredible home improvement tricks plastered all over the internet, it's no surprise that we are more likely to try something ourselves than get the professionals in. In fact, only 12% of British people get a professional to do basic renovations, with many of us preferring to get out the paintbrushes or fit carpets rather than pay a bit extra for someone else to do the hard work. Although DIY stores aren't a new concept, buying tools, paint, wallpaper, curtains and blinds and other decorating equipment online is becoming more popular thanks in part to a bigger advertising presence across multiple social media platforms.

Commonly shared sites like Pinterest, Diply and Buzzfeed as well as Facebook pages dedicated to DIY are taking the budget home improvement craze to a new level, with everything from chairs made from recycled pallets to clocks made from old plates inspiring millions of people to get creative without having to fork out lots of money. In fact, Pinterest is one of the most popular starting points for a home renovation board, with thousands of pages dedicated to home improvement and providing everything from colour scheme to room layouts. Now, 1 in 10 people who attempt home improvement in some way use instructions taken from social media or websites to do the job.

Why are we more likely to do it ourselves?

There are a few reasons behind this tendency to opt for DIY over using a professional. Apart from a bit of interior design being great fun, doing it yourself can save a small fortune in the long run. With rent and house prices through the roof, especially in London, avoiding having to pay for workmen is often a necessity, never mind a preference. This, mixed in with the fact that tradesmen and women often have a penchant for overcharging, has led to a culture of making and mending ourselves and using the internet for advice, rather than looking for pricey help.

Who is DIYing?

Although people of all ages are getting involved, with 16-24 year olds more likely to renovate homes themselves but the over 55s are spending the most money, there are still some aspects of home improvement that are still left to the professionals. Around two-thirds of Brits said that they wouldn't attempt roofing and plumbing, electrical and gas work is still best left to skilled, qualified tradesmen. It seems that there are enough disastrous DIY fails shared on Facebook and Twitter to keep most home improvement projects sensible and totally fixable if something does go wrong.

With growing social media users and an increasing tendency to share DIY content like articles, listicles and clickbait, we'll certainly be seeing more audacious and creative home improvements spread across our social media channels.