Use these Tips to Pack Your Antiques and ensure no damage

A house contains a lot of stuff gathered in a lifetime. To pack and move an entire house is a daunting and overwhelming task. It needs a lot of time, planning, preparation and not to forget patience to move your belongings safely to your new house. It is a nerve-wracking experience to pack and move.

The best local moving companies listed with iMoving, a moving service platform, explain that the most crucial part of packing is the safety of your valuable items like antiques as they are irreplaceable. They can easily be damaged and may cost you a pretty penny if proper caution is not taken. So it is very obvious that you will want to keep your antiques safe by following some right steps to pack and move them to your new house.

Packing antiques are not as simple as packing other household items as they are very delicate and need extra attention and care to handle them during transportation too. Consider hiring professionals to pack and move your antiques preferably but if for some reason, you cannot hire a professional and want to do it yourself then make sure you do it properly.

You can follow the tips and tricks given below to transport your antiques safely during a move:

Create an inventory of your antique collection, artwork, and other valuable goods. You can sort the list from the heaviest and largest items like armoires and dining room tables, etc. to the lightest items like wall hangings.

Take measurements of all the antiques and prefer getting customized crates for each item.

Buy the right packing material to pack smaller antiques like silverware, jewelry, and other collectibles.

Don’t forget to take pictures of all your antiques before packing and get it done if any repair is needed.

Make sure that your antiques are insured for a move. If your antiques are covered in the homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policy, confirm if transportation and unpacking are included in that or not. If not then consider contacting a broker to extend the coverage to transportation too. In case you are using the services of a professional mover then check the insurance details properly. Many insurance companies cover the antiques to a certain amount only.

How to Pack Your Antiques:

Pack your antiques right if you save them from any damage. The first step to pack any antique is to first make the surface clean and wrap it with a protective layer. You can use any fine protective layer for porous items including artwork, antique books, and fabrics, etc. Consider using a stretch wrap or foam wrap to cover glass and wood items. A cloth can also be used as a protective layer for the antiques. Make sure you wrap the antiques from all sides with the protective layer to keep them from any damage.

You can use blankets, foam, or bubble wrap to protect your antiques from any shock and vibration that may lead to damage.

The last layer of the packing should preferably be a wooden crate to save the antiques from any kind of a jerk, fall, or shock.

Smaller antiques should be double wrapped and packed for extra safety.

Use packing peanuts and foam between both inside and outside the packing box to pack the small antique items.

Generally, the smallest antiques carry more value than bigger antiques as smaller antiques include jewelry, watches, and silverware. It is highly recommended to take proper inventory of these items. Also, take photographs and appraisals of these valuable items. Be sure to have proper insurance for these items.

Consider keeping your small antiques with you in your personal car to avoid any loss or damage to them.

Make sure that your heavy antiques are loaded safely as you have to load them in the moving van. Consider loading your fragile and valuable antique items carefully either at the beginning of the load or at the end.

Once all your stuff is unloaded at your new place, check all your valuable antiques properly. Antiques are irreplaceable and rare so should be kept with care. Investing time, energy, and effort in keeping them safe during the move is worth it. Make sure your most treasured possessions are moved safely to your new home.

You can also choose to store your items in a storage unit if you are not sure about moving the valuables along with other household items. However, make sure that you know what is allowed in the storage as many companies do not allow you to store high value items like antiques. They are valuable to you and ensuring that they are safe at all times during the moving process is crucial.