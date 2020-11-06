Use these Tips to Pack Your Antiques and ensure no damage

Interview Pete Murray
Are you in the UK already? because weren't you supposed to be playing at Boardmasters?Yeah, no I'm in the UK already... Read more...
6th Nov 2020 6:00pm | By Editor
A house contains a lot of stuff gathered in a lifetime. To pack and move an entire house is a daunting and overwhelming task. It needs a lot of time, planning, preparation and not to forget patience to move your belongings safely to your new house. It is a nerve-wracking experience to pack and move.
The best local moving companies listed with iMoving, a moving service platform, explain that the most crucial part of packing is the safety of your valuable items like antiques as they are irreplaceable. They can easily be damaged and may cost you a pretty penny if proper caution is not taken. So it is very obvious that you will want to keep your antiques safe by following some right steps to pack and move them to your new house.
Packing antiques are not as simple as packing other household items as they are very delicate and need extra attention and care to handle them during transportation too. Consider hiring professionals to pack and move your antiques preferably but if for some reason, you cannot hire a professional and want to do it yourself then make sure you do it properly.
You can follow the tips and tricks given below to transport your antiques safely during a move:
How to Pack Your Antiques:
Once all your stuff is unloaded at your new place, check all your valuable antiques properly. Antiques are irreplaceable and rare so should be kept with care. Investing time, energy, and effort in keeping them safe during the move is worth it. Make sure your most treasured possessions are moved safely to your new home.
You can also choose to store your items in a storage unit if you are not sure about moving the valuables along with other household items. However, make sure that you know what is allowed in the storage as many companies do not allow you to store high value items like antiques. They are valuable to you and ensuring that they are safe at all times during the moving process is crucial.
Are you in the UK already? because weren't you supposed to be playing at Boardmasters?Yeah, no I'm in the UK already... Read more...
So how are you doing? Where are you actually? I presume you're in Australia. Well, yes, it's a six-one number. So where... Read more...
The prize includes a total of 16 notepads and notebooks in a range of colours, sizes and styles, a handy pouch for... Read more...
Richie Spice needs no introduction to most people familiar with Reggae and Jamaican music. With a musical career which... Read more...
Richie Spice needs no introduction to most people familiar with Reggae and Jamaican music. With a musical career which... Read more...
The iconic and legendary Australian rock band and agitators,Midnight Oil, are returning to the UK in the summer to play... Read more...