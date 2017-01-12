American Summer Camp Jobs Galore!

It's all change at the White House this month, but some of the greatest American traditions live on…like summer camp!

Over the next few weeks, camp directors will be crossing the Pond for a series of recruitment fairs, giving young people from the UK and Ireland the perfect opportunity to secure a summer job working with children in a stunning North American holiday setting. The fairs will take place in Dublin, Manchester and London on 11th, 13th and 15th January respectively, in Edinburgh on 12th February and in Limerick on 14th February, with hundreds of jobs up for grabs.

Summer Camp USA is a tried-and-tested cultural exchange programme which allows participants to spend 8 to 10 weeks working as a camp counsellor, before travelling for up to 30 days around the United States. BUNAC participants receive pocket money of up to $1,100 depending on age and experience. And, with more than 10,000 J1 camp counsellor visas issued in the UK and Ireland every year, there are plenty of jobs to choose from! #

Applicants need plenty of energy and enthusiasm and previous experience of working with children. A vast array of different activities takes place at the summer camps, and experience of these is an advantage, but not essential. BUNAC has long-standing relationships with Camp Directors and takes great care to place each candidate in the setting that best suits their skills, interests and personality.

Different types of American summer camp will be represented at the recruitment fairs, some traditional, offering a wide range of activities to their campers, while others may specialise in particular activities such as performing arts or sports. Others are dedicated to children with special needs or from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Candidates wanting to get ahead of the queue can complete their application in advance of the recruitment fairs, then book a place at a regional event and meet the Camp Directors they may be lucky enough to work with during the summer. New applications and deposits will also be accepted on the day.

For further details visit www.bunac.org/uk/work-abroad/summer-camp/summer-camp-exchange-usa