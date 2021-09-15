Things to Know if Working Abroad in the United States

Have you ever dreamed of living and working--even temporarily in the United States? If you are considering a move to the US, there are some things you’ll need to know before you begin to get your paperwork in order. Here is vital information about working in America.

Get a Job First

Depending on where you are from, you may need to have a job offer in hand before you start packing your bags. This is especially true if you are planning to become a permanent resident or a citizen of the United States. The US immigration paperwork is among the most complicated in the world, and it is easier to apply for a work visa. If you work in STEM fields, you may have an easier time having your application approved. As long as you are employed in America, you can continue to renew your visa application.

What if you don’t have a job yet? No worries if you are a student. University students can apply for a student visa. No matter what kind of paperwork you are going to use, you need to get it in early. The US Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is backlogged with paperwork, and it may take months for you to receive your answer.

You’ll Need A Checklist

Once you have been approved to work abroad in the United States, it’s time to start thinking about what to take with you. Depending on how long you are planning to work in the United States, you need to begin a list of what to take.

The first entry on your list needs to be your paperwork. You need to bring all of your official documents with you, such as birth certificate, driver’s license, passport, and visa paperwork. Keep all of your official paperwork in a secure location, such as a home/apartment safe or a safe deposit box.

Next, you need to think about what clothing to bring. First, take the climate into consideration. Unlike many countries, the United States has more than 10 different climate zones, ranging from polar/tundra climate to tropical climate in the Florida Keys. Do your research, and take clothing that will help you survive the climate. For example, you are going to need a heavy coat, scarf, and balaclava if you are working in Alaska, but you’ll need light, loose linen, or cotton clothing nearly year-round in South Florida.

While you’re making your list, don’t forget to throw in some of your favorite items, such as pictures of your family and friends, your favorite candy and snacks, and other items that will help you bring a little bit of the home country to America.

Don’t Be Afraid to Travel Around

America is a huge country--over 4000 miles from east to west and over 2200 miles from the northern border to the southern border. It is a great country to travel in with your family, but you’ll need some safety equipment, such as child car seats and NapUp equipment so that your children can travel safely.

Before you begin traveling, make a list of places in the United States you want to visit. Whether you want to visit national parks, such as Acadia National Park or the Grand Canyon, or amusement parks such as Disney World, you need to plot out your journey keeping the distances in mind.

A Word About Safety

In general, people who want to work in the United States are paralyzed by fear because they believe America is the wild, wild West, or they think they will be completely safe no matter where they go. Neither opinion is true. Many areas where you can live and work in the US are safer than your home country. However, there are some precautions you need to take. First, do some research into the crime rates in the city you’ll be living in.

Nearly all metropolitan areas in the US have low-crime and high-crime areas. You’ll want to live in as low-crime an area as possible. Second, have the same common sense in America that you have when you are traveling anywhere. Don’t go into unfamiliar areas at night, or when you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If possible, travel around in a group of people, so you are less of a target for crime. Read as much information about the town you are moving to as possible, because the more you know about the city, the safer you’ll be in it.

Now that you have some information about working abroad in the United States, it’s time to stretch your imagination, complete your paperwork, and start packing your bags for the US!