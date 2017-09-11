Contemporary education: what blended learning can offer?

Rugby Union: All Blacks come to England in 2018
It is easy to stay smart today, as various options are possible: remote education, traditional education, blended learning and you have to choose most the suitable one for you.
Blended learning proves its worth as it offers numerous benefits and has many different models to choose from. In order to fit everyone, who is involved in learning process, blended learning can take the following shapes:
Face-to-face - offers traditional classroom environment and live communication with classmates and teachers. Only now this process is enhanced with technology or the whole computer lab;
Online - where everything is via virtual platforms with occasional face-to-face meetings;
Rotation model - combines live and online communication with fixed but flexible schedules;
Flex - offers online delivery of most instructions but allows small group meetings to discuss such issues as requirements for thesis or essays that are still submitted at fixed times. To save time and take care of other issues, students can always order a real masterpiece at thesispanda.com/buy-dissertation and forget about sleepless nights and useless stress.
Technological innovations have great impact on education and offer a new quality of learning process. With so much diversity it is important to choose most beneficial option.
credit: fizkes
Teaching methods are rapidly changing and improving - it’s no wonder considering the pace of technological development. Teachers, who wish to dramatically improve their performance should be curious about new options and possibilities.
Today, leading universities are offering free online courses available to anyone and the only requirement is a good Internet connection. Blended courses is a sort of mixture of traditional face-to-face classroom education with online learning. This type of education offers the luxury of choosing the most suitable time for learning, flexibility and convenience of online courses. Choosing this type of education gives an opportunity to combine classroom practices with obtaining real world experiences thanks to efficient time management. The most significant advantages of blended learning for students include:
Individual approach for all students as teachers and professors are now able to contact them by means of numerous tools;
24/7 access to learning materials. Available content makes it easier to plan own time and study from any place;
Access to global learning materials;
Embedded videos, podcasts and other multimedia makes learning process more fun;
Students are able to learn at their own pace.
Blended learning changes the traditional notion of education and offers more flexible frames to both, students and teachers. This type of education is also widely used in business environments to provide employees with a chance to get additional education in the workplace.
