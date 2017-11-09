Demo Account: Take the Time for Success

As the buying and selling of financial instruments has become more and more popular around the world, more and more people turn to trading as a potential way to develop new skills and generate additional income.

However, as appealing as this may sound, trading requires a certain amount of time and effort. To become a skilled and successful trader it is absolutely essential to gain the appropriate knowledge to be able to apprehend the complexity of financial markets and their potential pitfalls. Many new traders are often anxious to get started and make unfortunate mistakes because they did not take the time to understand the new world they were entering into. Research and time are two key factors to become a confident and profitable trader.

Nowadays, a countless amount of education resources are available online to help first-time traders get started and learn the basics of trading. Blog posts, articles, videos, eBooks… Every form of learning tool can be found to give you all the trading essentials. Forex brokers such as AvaTrade UK encourage its new clients to open a free demo account, which enables them to practice trading without risking their own capital. All it takes is a few minutes to register. Demo accounts are credited with virtual money and traders are then free to start putting their skills to the test, risk free. This way, new traders can test drive a variety of financial products, in addition to discovering all the available tools, familiarising themselves with the trading platform and trying out different trading strategies.

Choosing the appropriate trading strategy is one of the most important decisions a trader will have make in his career. A strategy is basically a set of rules which define the conditions that must be met for a trade entry and exit to occur. Trading strategies include details for trade entries, such as trade filters and triggers, as well as information for trade exits, money management, timeframes and order types. Developing the proper trading strategy helps traders determine if an idea is potentially profitable and, though a trading strategy can never guarantee a 100% success rate, it allows traders to limit their risks and therefore adopt a much more confident attitude in their everyday trading activities. Overall, trading strategies can be divided into two main categories: technical and fundamental.

On the one hand, technical trading strategies are essentially based on the use of of technical indicators, which can help traders identify market conditions. In other words, the trader interprets these indicators to determine future market activity. There are many different types of technical trading tools and it is generally recommended to use more than one indicator to develop a strategy. On the other hand, fundamental strategies rely on economic and financial factors, such as revenue growth or profitability, which tend to influence the performance of a company.

In the end, trading can be an exciting new way to benefit from financial market movements and generate additional income. However, it is absolutely essential to take the time to learn the basics and practice as much as possible to avoid fatal mistakes. Providing traders with a secure environment, while guaranteeing their safety and privacy, AvaTrade uk remains committed to to empowering people to trade with confidence and will guide you every step of the way.