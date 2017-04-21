Anzac Day Round-up

Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
21st Apr 2017 1:36pm | By Editor
Here's who is doing what and where they’re doing it to commemorate Anzac Day
Hops and Glory
Saturday 23rd April 6pm-2am
Craft Beer Festival with Aussie and Kiwi beers plus music
382 Essex Rd, N1 3PF
Tube: Angel Islington
Walkabout Temple
Tuesday 25th April - 10am-1am
Free entry, deals on Aussie beers, food, music, raffle
Temple Station, Temple Place, WC2R 2PH
Tube: Temple
Belushi's Hammersmith
Tuesday 25th April - 7am-2am
Free entry, breakfast, BBQ, deals on drinks and food all day, live music, bingo
28 Hammersmith Broadway, W6 7AB
Tube: Hammersmith
Elk Bar
Tuesday 25th April
Free entry, food and drinks served all day
587 Fulham Road, SW6 5UA
Tube: Fulham Broadway
The main service will take place in front of the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner at 5am. Tickets are not required to attend. Entry will be from the Green Park side of Hyde Park Corner only and arrival is suggested from 4.00am.
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Although, some thought England captain, Dylan Hartley would lead the team, his non-selection meant Warbuton, who... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
Even more remarkable is the fact, that Williams, was 8 weeks pregnant, when she successfully won the Australian Open... Read more...
After announcing stricter visa requirements for skilled migrant workers entering Australia, PM Malcolm Turnbull has also... Read more...
Jimmy White, who lost in 6 finals in Sheffield, lost in the 2nd qualifying stage at Ponds Forge venue, to Jack Lisowski... Read more...