Anzac Day Round-up

Here's who is doing what and where they’re doing it to commemorate Anzac Day

Islington

Hops and Glory

Saturday 23rd April 6pm-2am

Craft Beer Festival with Aussie and Kiwi beers plus music

382 Essex Rd, N1 3PF

Tube: Angel Islington





Westminster

Walkabout Temple

Tuesday 25th April - 10am-1am

Free entry, deals on Aussie beers, food, music, raffle

Temple Station, Temple Place, WC2R 2PH

Tube: Temple

Hammersmith

Belushi's Hammersmith

Tuesday 25th April - 7am-2am

Free entry, breakfast, BBQ, deals on drinks and food all day, live music, bingo

28 Hammersmith Broadway, W6 7AB

Tube: Hammersmith

Fulham

Elk Bar

Tuesday 25th April

Free entry, food and drinks served all day

587 Fulham Road, SW6 5UA

Tube: Fulham Broadway

The main service will take place in front of the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner at 5am. Tickets are not required to attend. Entry will be from the Green Park side of Hyde Park Corner only and arrival is suggested from 4.00am.













