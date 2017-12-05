5 Must See Musicals for 2018

With the new year approaching there’s a number of fantastic productions - both old and new - gracing our stages in 2018. Most of these are heading to Broadway, which means they could be making their way over the pond to London’s West End very soon.

If you can’t wait that long, what a perfect excuse to visit the vibrant city of New York… Here are just some of the musicals you should see in 2018.

M. Butterfly

A classic tale of love, lust and betrayal, enjoy the scandalous romance found in the epic opera, M. Butterfly. Enjoy the drama of the remarkable story of international espionage between a mysterious Chinese opera singer and a married French diplomat. M. Butterfly’s intimate love story is blended with an original score by Elliot Goldenthal and martial arts-inspired choreography by Ma Cong. A true delight to witness.

Frozen

Disney’s smash hit, Frozen will be gracing the Broadway stage in spring 2018, which most likely means it’ll be making its way over to London’s West End in no time. With the mammoth success of the franchise, the stage show is set to be as spellbindingly spectacular with all the characters and musical hits you know and love.

The Book of Mormon

The winner of 9 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon is a smash sensation and will move from the West End to Broadway this winter before touring the US in late 2018. Follow the adventures of a group of missionaries as they are sent halfway across the world to spread the good word. From the creators of South Park; Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with the unlikely pairing of Bobby Lopez who is the Oscar-winning composer of Disney’s Frozen, comes this outrageous musical comedy.

Mean Girls

With fantastic reviews of the warm-up shows, Mean Girls the musical is set to be a roaring success. As ferociously funny as Tina Fey’s 2004 cult film, Mean Girls showcases what it means to be a friend and a frenemy. The stage show is directed by Casey Nicholaw with songs from Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Enjoy the rise to popularity through outrageous cliques, betrayal and lipgloss.

Waitress

If you’re looking for something a bit more under the radar, Waitress could be the Broadway hit for you. This tells the tale of a small town girl with a big dream to escape – Jenna, a waitress stuck in a loveless marriage who takes the chance of a lifetime. The new Broadway Musical is based on the 2007 motion picture by Adrienne Shelly. It has been transformed for the stage by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus, with songs by five-time Grammy nominee, Sara Bareilles.