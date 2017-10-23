On Thursday 30th November, House of Kittens will host Menagerie – an evening of conceptual, theatrical vignettes. Guests will converge in an opulent secret location where the audience will find themselves transported into a world of sensual theatre to experience a unique, immersive journey embracing the surreal, the dramatic and the erotic.

House of Kittens is a theatre company dedicated to an exploration into the world of erotic storytelling.

Performed across three floors of decedent surroundings with 20 individual performances, lasting from 3½ -16 minutes, Menagerie explores everything from romantic love stories, to full-on kink. Audiences are invited to explore their surroundings as they move from room to room choosing the performances that most pique their curiosity and curating their own personal erotic theatrical evening.

When: 30th November, Doors open from 7pm. Dancing till late

Where: Secret East London Location – details provided upon booking

Dress code: Neo Noir – dress up and immerse yourself in the world of menagerie

Tickets: General Admission: £30. Limited table reservations are available

http://www.houseofkittens.co.uk/