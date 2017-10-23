Rugby Union: Australia beat New Zealand in thrilling match
The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand... Read more...
23rd Oct 2017 8:30pm | By Editor
On Thursday 30th November, House of Kittens will host Menagerie – an evening of conceptual, theatrical vignettes. Guests will converge in an opulent secret location where the audience will find themselves transported into a world of sensual theatre to experience a unique, immersive journey embracing the surreal, the dramatic and the erotic.
House of Kittens is a theatre company dedicated to an exploration into the world of erotic storytelling.
Performed across three floors of decedent surroundings with 20 individual performances, lasting from 3½ -16 minutes, Menagerie explores everything from romantic love stories, to full-on kink. Audiences are invited to explore their surroundings as they move from room to room choosing the performances that most pique their curiosity and curating their own personal erotic theatrical evening.
When: 30th November, Doors open from 7pm. Dancing till late
Where: Secret East London Location – details provided upon booking
Dress code: Neo Noir – dress up and immerse yourself in the world of menagerie
Tickets: General Admission: £30. Limited table reservations are available
http://www.houseofkittens.co.uk/
The nailbiting 23-18 win, after trailing 12-13 at the break, represents a remarkable turnaround in a match, New Zealand... Read more...
The first men's match takes place in Melbourne between reigning World Champions Australia and England on Friday 27th... Read more...
Challenger Sebastian Vettel made a fantastic start in America, in the early stages as he tussled with the Brit in the... Read more...
Bruno Mars will headline BST Hyde Park festival on July 14th 2018. The appearance will be the follow up to his huge... Read more...
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Festifeel makes its annual return to the House of Vans on London’s... Read more...
Having won the title last year in Romania by beating Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7, this time he regained it in Lommel in... Read more...