My Name Is Prince comes to London

A new exhibition celebrating the works and songs of the late pop singer, Prince, is to be displayed at the 02 in London next month.
The singer who died in April 2016, will have a catalogue of iconic material exhibited in this limted 21-day retrospective with artefacts from his private Minnesota private estate – Paisley Park including; clothing from Purple Rain and LoveSexy tours; Original instruments from tours; sunglasses and The Raspberry Beret cloud suit from 1985.
The theme of 21 days for the exhibition reflects on the record-breaking 21 days Prince played at the 02 in August and September, 2007 – which hasn’t been broken since!
Tickets are now on-sale for this superstar’s world premiere which opens on October 27.
For further information and details go to www.mynameisprince.co.uk.
