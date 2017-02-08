Eats Everything joins Groove Armada at ANTS, Brixton

ANTS have announced house and techno master Eats Everything has been added to the line up for their o2 Academy Brixton event on Easter Thursday 13th April.

Having already confirmed Groove Armada as headliners, ANTS are focused on reinforcing a high quality line up for their biggest international gig yet.

A regular colony member during their Ibiza residency at Ushuaïa – and also confirmed to appear at the ANTS stage at Snowbombing Festival – Eats Everything is renowned for his light-hearted approach to Deejaying that never fails to engage the crowd. His appearance at Brixton follows a UK tour that called upon his Bristolian roots and covered a number of intimate gigs in town and cities in the West and Wales. Eats Everything launched his very own Edible label back in 2015 and made his debut EP release with ‘Girl Powder’ last October.

Few producers in the history of dance music have made such a rapid and far-reaching impact on the electronic music scene as Eats Everything aka Daniel Pearce. This larger-than-life beat maker is at the forefront of a swathe of talented producers to come out of the West Country bass epicentre known as Bristol, defining an entirely new strand of forward-thinking underground music. With further special guests still to be announced, ANTS’ latest UK takeover will be their biggest yet – and paves the way for another huge season in Ibiza this summer.

Groove Armada have been at the forefront of house music for 2 decades and equally happy playing big stages or sweat-soaked basements. Their breakthrough releases, the downtempo anthem ‘At The River’ and million selling album ‘Vertigo’ has led to the act releasing 7 studio albums to date plus a Fabric Live album in 2016.

One of Ibiza’s most respected electronic music gatherings, ‘The Colony’, as it is known to its legions of supporters, will invade London’s 02 Academy Brixton for its second party in the capital, following its sold out show at Electric Brixton in February 2016.

Not many music collectives have seen a meteoric rise to the top of the electronic music scene quite like ANTS, with the brand growing from its Ibiza base to host main stages at festivals and high profile club shows across the globe.

After launching at Ushuaia, Ibiza in 2013, ANTS has evolved into one of the most essential Ibiza parties, drawing the island’s clubbing cognoscenti as well as clued up clubbers from around the world. It is internationally renowned for its perfectly curated underground line-ups and monster production, creating unique and unforgettable experiences.

Hosted by trusted resident DJ and phenomenal underground producer Andrea Oliva, ANTS has welcomed a wide plethora of international artists including Sasha, Maya Jane Coles, Eats Everything, Groove Armada, Eli & Fur, Joris Voorn, Nic Fanciulli, Hot Since 82, Kolsch, and many more.

The groundbreaking Ushuaia residency has since led to ANTS events in Miami, Dubai, Hong Kong, Mexico’s BPM festival and Snowbombing, among other prestigious locations.

The legendary O2 Academy Brixton has hosted some of the most influential names in the scene with Carl Cox, John Digweed, Moderat, Four Tet & Caribou all hosting sold out shows at the venue over the years. The state of the art sound system and massive production values make this one of the hottest venues in the country. Easter Thursday will witness the ANTS take over as the colony evolves...

Tickets availbale here:

http://www.unitedants-london.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/1812326405699970/