AFL Grand Final - where will you watch it

The Clapham Grand - home to the BIGGEST AFL Grand Final screening in London for the last 10 years and 2017 is no different!

The Grand will be opening up at the crack of dawn to give you the greatest atmosphere to watch the game in the Northern Hemisphere!





Catch every kick on the biggest HD Screen in London - 24ft wide to be exact - along with two 8ft x 6ft HD screens and six 50 inch plasma tv’s thrown in for good measure too. Trust us, there isn’t anywhere where you can’t see a screen and be part of the action.





Combine this with a vast array of standing and seating options across the main auditorium, VIP Boxes and Balcony Bar and you have the ideal location for all your viewing needs.

EXPECT:

25ft Giant Screen, Two 8x6 screens and Six Plasmas so you don't miss one minute of the action!

Aussie Tuck Shop

Sausage Sizzles!

Aussie Beers (VB Tinnies all round!)

Best atmosphere to watch the game in the Northern Hemisphere

The Grand's Cheerleading Squad

Need to Know:

AFL Grand Final 2017

The Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, SW11 1TT

Saturday 30th September 4am-12pm

Get your tickets here