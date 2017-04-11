Jam Tree Chelsea’s 6th birthday party

The Jam Tree are renowned for their fruity cocktails and guests will be welcomed with a delicious bellini reception. To line everyone’s stomachs for the rest of the evening, the birthday bash will kick off with a classic Hog Roast - their first of 2017! Guests will spill out into the garden to enjoy the spring evening and a succulent hog roast with lashings of apple sauce.

Special guest DJ and Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton will heat things up with an electronic DJ set that will get everyone dancing. With support from The Jam Tree’s Weekly Resident DJ J C Rose, the party will be sure to continue until the early hours.

Six years ago, The Jam Tree began its metamorphosis into one of the hallmarks of London’s casual dining and drinking spots. Since then, The Jam Tree has opened the wonderful Loft Bar above the Chelsea venue and has established a sister venue in Clapham. The Jam Tree is looking forward to celebrating its anniversary with regulars and new faces.

Need to Know:

The Jam Tree, 541 King’s Road, SW6 2EB

Thursday 13th April