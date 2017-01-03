Aquum Relaunch

Having been a part of the Clapham High Street skyline for nearly a decade, the newly relaunched nightclub, Aquum, has undergone recent renovations, perhaps proving that it takes more than a facelift to rejuvenate a time ravaged venue.

Alongside comprehensive interior refurbishments, their biggest change comes with the addition of a kitchen to the venue, which is... a bit confusing. Serving Greek food in a nightclub that is open until 4am on weekends seems like a jarring concept inviting a mixed crowd.

The revamped cocktails start at £9 and include drinks with quirky twists that make the quite extensive cocktail menu a bit hit-and-miss at times; that being said, they make a beautiful chocolate martini. While cocktails aren’t crazy expensive for London standards, overall the venue isn’t affordable enough to offset the negatives and make a night there especially worthwhile.

In terms of the new décor, think fake crystals dripping from the ceiling, static disco balls and industrial sized coloured flood lights. It’s wise to note that having quilted leather bathrooms and half your furniture loudly sponsored by Grey Goose doesn’t amount to class.

Having been named Best New Bar in London when it opened in 2007, perhaps provides an insight into how much Clapham has changed in the last decade. When, in the words of the owners, the only thing that’s been kept the same is the staff and the customers, the club clutches to its awards for an image it’s long shed, while existing a decade later in a city that now holds its start-ups to a much higher, cut-throat standard.

Nightlife in London is evolving so rapidly and competition for venue quality and experience is so high, that it feels as if Aquum unfortunately can’t catch up in the race. Even the “so bad it’s good if I’ve drank enough” personality can’t be awarded to Aquum - we’re all playing for seconds in the shadow of Infernos.