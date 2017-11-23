Aussie Brasserie Antipodea to open in Richmond

From the team behind south London’s iconic Brew Café, Antipodea is sophisticated sister to the popular brunch destination, offering relaxed daytime dining and evening entertaining.

Modern Australian cuisine is known for its global influences and Antipodea will offer a taste of Sydney and Melbourne to Londoners with a well-travelled menu by Executive Chef Moran Etedegi.

credit: Samphire Communications

Morning visitors can expect more than just avocado on toast, with dishes such as Turkish poached eggs with hung yoghurt, hot chilli butter and toasted pide, and of course, vegemite will be available! Grills, pitta pockets and bagels join a selection of main dishes to be the focus at lunchtimes with stand-out dishes including the house ground chuck steak burger and spiced cauliflower steak with hung yogurt, summer peas, baby gem, toasted cashews and caviar lentil salad.

credit: Samphire Communications

Antipodea comes alive at night, offering guests a vibrant dinner destination with the à la carte menu drawing inspiration from around the world. A robata grill will get things fired up and play the role of the barbecue in the kitchen with dishes such as grilled half lobster and 45-day aged Aberdeen Angus steaks. A wood fired oven will deliver a selection of seasonally changing pizzas as well as dishes such as Korean wood roasted chicken with kimchi and gochujang pepper ketchup. Desserts too feature exotic twists on classics with the likes of chocolate souffle with pashmak – a type of Iranian candy floss, and sticky fig pudding with coconut and salted caramel. A daily changing selection of cakes and baked goods will be available, including treats from down under such as Anzac biscuits.

Need to Know:

Antipodea

30 Hill Street Richmond TW9 1TW

Tel: 0208 3946906

antipodea.co.uk

Facebook: Antipodea

Instagram: @AntipodeaLondon

Twitter: @AntipodeaLondon

Opening Hours: Sunday to Wednesday: 7:00 – 22:00 Thursday to Saturday: 7:00 – 23:00