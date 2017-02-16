Bottomless Boozy Brunch at Smokey Tails

For just £30 per person (or £25 virgin) customers can indulge in bottomless Bloody Marys, Prosecco, Mimosas or soft drinks, AND to top it all off bottomless food too.

On the hearty Midwestern American menu is: Crunchy Brioche French Toast with Fried Chicken, Bacon and Maple Syrup; Cherry Cola Gammon and Fried Eggs; or Mama T’s Pancakes with Fruit Compote and Vanilla Cream.

The brunch offer is available Saturdays from 10am to 2pm and Sundays from 12pm to 2pm with a maximum of two hours per sitting. As well as the most satisfying brunch this side of the Atlantic, brunchers will be able to enjoy music played through the restaurant’s new luxury sound system which focussing on high quality over volume.