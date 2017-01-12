Bunga Bunga's £1 pizza on Blue Monday

The phenomenon of Blue Monday is almost upon us - said to be the most depressing day of the year, Bunga Bunga Battersea is aiming to ease your woes by offering a pizza for just £1 on 16th January.

If you are a student, SW11 member or NUS card holder, you already get to treat yourself every Monday with a £1 pizza but Bunga Bunga Battersea are extending this offer to all and sundry next Monday (16th January 2017). Simply purchase something from the menu or a drink and you'll get your pizza for just £1.

Choose from a classic Margherita, Italy's Fun-Guy (wild mushroom, percorino cheese, truffle oil and confit tomato), Tutti Tippi (chicken, spinach, mozzarella and chilli flakes) or Liento Spiedo (slow roasted lamb, prune and fresh chilli) amongst others and beat those Monday blues.

Need to Know:

Bunga Bunga

37 Battersea Bridge, SW11 3BA

020 7095 0360

bungabunga-london.com/battersea