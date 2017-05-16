Charity Food Fest in London: Street Child

Set in an industrial warehouse in East London, the charity Street Child has partnered with Kerb and a host of street food vendors to raise money for vulnerable children in Africa and Nepal.

The day will include live music, a silent disco, DJ, auction, summer games and of course, some of the best street food in London.

Tickets are priced between £55 and £70 for VIP and includes:

* Three main courses from a choice of five vendors: Bian Dang, Club Mexicana, MyPie, Prairie Fire BBQ and Hank’s Po Boys

* A dessert portion from South East Cakery - choose from salted caramel brownies, Oreo brownies or mini berry pavlovas

* Four drinks including a signature cocktail

* Games & entertainment

* Live music

* Silent disco

* Auction of exclusive prizes

* DJ

VIP tickets include:

* VIP welcome drink and canapes

* Exclusive access to the VIP area

Need to Know:

Studio Spaces, E1W 2BB

July 8th 6.30pm - late

£55 - £70 VIP available

street-child.co.uk/street-food-festival