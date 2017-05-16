Charity Food Fest in London: Street Child

Festivals for the Future: Use your Power - Vote!
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
16th May 2017 9:11am | By Editor
A Summer street food festival hits London in July
Set in an industrial warehouse in East London, the charity Street Child has partnered with Kerb and a host of street food vendors to raise money for vulnerable children in Africa and Nepal.
The day will include live music, a silent disco, DJ, auction, summer games and of course, some of the best street food in London.
Tickets are priced between £55 and £70 for VIP and includes:
* Three main courses from a choice of five vendors: Bian Dang, Club Mexicana, MyPie, Prairie Fire BBQ and Hank’s Po Boys
* A dessert portion from South East Cakery - choose from salted caramel brownies, Oreo brownies or mini berry pavlovas
* Four drinks including a signature cocktail
* Games & entertainment
* Live music
* Silent disco
* Auction of exclusive prizes
* DJ
VIP tickets include:
* VIP welcome drink and canapes
* Exclusive access to the VIP area
Studio Spaces, E1W 2BB
July 8th 6.30pm - late
£55 - £70 VIP available
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
Recognising that this could quite possibly be the most important election for a generation, a collective of festival... Read more...
The Australian Open champion who last played in and won the Miami Open as well as Indian Wells, in March, stated that he... Read more...
The home favourite, who is unbeaten so far this season on clay, picking up titles in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, added... Read more...
By winning the competition for the first time in their history, and adding it to the Super League of 2016, they join... Read more...
Former England captain, Terry, in his last outing before leaving the club this summer, opened the scoring as Chelsea... Read more...
Talkback