Cheese Bar to open in Camden

Yes, you read it right - if you like a cheese toastie you're going to love this!

Founders of The Cheese Truck, have upgraded from the infamous bright-yellow ice-cream van 'Alfie', a staple at Maltby Street Market and many national and international festivals, and will be opening a brand new Cheese Bar in Camden Stables Market at the beginning of March.

Since founding The Cheese Truck in 2014, owner Matthew Carver and team have served up over 150K cheese toasties with over 20 tonnes of cheese! The menu will consist of Cheese Truck classics such as Keens Cheddar, Ogleshield & onion and the Cropwell Bishop Stilton, Bacon & Pear Chutney sandwich plus some new creations such as Queso Fundido and the Breakfast Poutine - bacon gravy, candied pancetta and cheese curds with a fried egg. And there's even dessert on offer - a dark chocolate ice-cream made with honey and Beenleigh Blue - a sweet ewe's cheese from Devon.

Fans of 'Alfie' need not fear - The Cheese Truck will still be truckin'