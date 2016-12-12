Mince Pice Cream in Soho

Four Winters and The Meringue Girls join forces and unleash their new creation 'Mince Pice Cream'!

The new creation will feature exclusive mince pie-flavoured meringues with dazzling gold dust, atop sweet cream ice cream blended with real mince pie chunks; all served with a spritz of festive gold glitter.

Between December 12th-January 12th, the ice-cream delight will be available at will be available at Four Winters' Brewer Street and Gloucester Road parlours. The Brewer Street parlour opened last Friday (December 9th) however, make your way to the new site between 1pm & 2pm on December 19th and you'll get one - FOR FREE!