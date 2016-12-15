New Pan-Asian restaurant to open in Camden in the New Year

Miusan (new temple in Cantonese) is a sultry Pan-Asian bar and restaurant, set to open on Inverness Street by Camden tube station in January 2017 - to celebrate, they will also be offering a 50% off food voucher for between Tuesday 10th - Sunday 15th January!

Playfully modelled on the chic and opulent 1940s opium dens of New York and Paris, Miusan will be a space to step out of reality and into a timeless decadence, where daily troubles can be left behind.

The three floored venue is made up of a ground floor bar and dining area, sub basement dance floor and a mezzanine private hire / VIP.

Incense will burn gently, amidst dark velvet seating and thick and heavy brocade curtains, while staff will be dressed in traditional Cantonese cheongsams.

Highlight dishes will include king prawn & squid tempura with tamarind guava dressing; Jasmine tea smoked barbecued pork ribs with toasted sesame seeds & honey and griddled vegetable Buddha dumplings with soy and wasabi dip.





Cocktails – all home grown – are to be created with fresh and fiery Asian ingredients. Examples include Lau’s Den (Absolute vodka, sake, coconut cream, passion-fruit and lychee juice) and Shanghai Alley (Reposado tequila tequila, Maraschino cherry syrup, rice syrup fresh grapefruit and fresh lime).

DJs will be spinning tunes Wednesdays to Saturdays.

Restaurateur and owner, Chris Singam, who also owns and runs Cottons Caribbean restaurants of Notting Hill Gate; Camden and Boxpark Shoreditch is the man behind Camden’s latest new nightspot.

In order to receive your 50% off voucher - please visit their website.

Need to Know:

Miusan

16 Inverness Street, NW1 7HJ

0207 424 9527

miusan.co.uk



