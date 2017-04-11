R&B Distillers’ at The Cocktail Trading Company

Rugby Union:Warburton named as British Lions captain
11th Apr 2017 11:19am | By Catherine McNally
Tonight, (Tuesday 11th April), craft whisky makers R&B Distillers will be at The Cocktail Trading Company from 6.30pm to give away free drams of their brand new, limited edition, second release of Raasay While We Wait alongside the final drops of the first release.
The evening will be a chance to taste the whiskies, meet the makers and play spot the difference: you will be given blindfolds and encouraged to guess which whisky is which and to write your own tasting notes.
This intriguing new whisky is a preview of the spirit that will run from the very first stills on the Isle of Raasay by 2020, but it has been finished for 18 months in Tuscan red wine casks compared to just 8 weeks for the first release. This whisky-fuelled evening will be a chance to brushing up on whisky knowledge while enjoying drams of this exciting new scotch.
The Cocktail Trading Company will be whipping up a very special cocktail to show off R&B's newest whisky which will be available for one night only to buy at the bar.
The Cocktail Trading Company, 68 Bethnal Green Road, E1 6GQ
Tues 11th April 6.30pm
