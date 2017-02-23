Recipe: Authentic Peking Duck Pancakes

Pancake Day (28 February 2017) often makes you think of a sweet treat, but why not mix it up this Shrove Tuesday by making savoury pancakes like these authentic Peking Duck pancakes from the chefs at Royal China...

Peking Duck pancakes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 Duck Breasts

3 Shallots - sliced

3 Spring Onion

1 Clove Garlic

1Tsp Maltose Sugar

2 Tbsp Vinegar

3 Tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Fry the shallots, spring onion and garlic in a pan and heavily salt

2. Marinate the duck breasts with the fried ingredients

3. Mix the maltose sugar with vinegar and hot water, and pour on the skin

4. Place the duck into a barbeque cooker until cooked

5. Baste the skin of the duck with hot oil until it is golden brown and crispy

For the Pancakes:

Ingredients:

100g plain flour

2 large eggs

300ml milk

1tbsp oil

Method:

1. Put the flour, eggs, milk and a pinch of salt into a bowl or large jug, then whisk to a smooth batter. Set aside for 30 mins to rest if you have time, or start cooking straight away

2. Set a medium frying pan or crêpe pan over a medium heat and carefully wipe it with some oiled kitchen paper. When hot, cook your pancakes for 1 min on each side until golden, keeping them warm in a low oven as you go.

3. Slice the duck breast into slender strips, and place meat in a pancake with sliced spring onion, cucumbers and a dollop of plum sauce. Wrap and enjoy!