Recipe: Authentic Peking Duck Pancakes

24hr Central Line strike begins tonight
So - the details you need: Drivers will walk out beginning at 9pm tonight - make sure you're where you need to be... Read more...
23rd Feb 2017 12:00am | By Editor
Pancake Day (28 February 2017) often makes you think of a sweet treat, but why not mix it up this Shrove Tuesday by making savoury pancakes like these authentic Peking Duck pancakes from the chefs at Royal China...
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 Duck Breasts
3 Shallots - sliced
3 Spring Onion
1 Clove Garlic
1Tsp Maltose Sugar
2 Tbsp Vinegar
3 Tbsp Oil
Salt to taste
Method:
1. Fry the shallots, spring onion and garlic in a pan and heavily salt
2. Marinate the duck breasts with the fried ingredients
3. Mix the maltose sugar with vinegar and hot water, and pour on the skin
4. Place the duck into a barbeque cooker until cooked
5. Baste the skin of the duck with hot oil until it is golden brown and crispy
For the Pancakes:
Ingredients:
100g plain flour
2 large eggs
300ml milk
1tbsp oil
Method:
1. Put the flour, eggs, milk and a pinch of salt into a bowl or large jug, then whisk to a smooth batter. Set aside for 30 mins to rest if you have time, or start cooking straight away
2. Set a medium frying pan or crêpe pan over a medium heat and carefully wipe it with some oiled kitchen paper. When hot, cook your pancakes for 1 min on each side until golden, keeping them warm in a low oven as you go.
3. Slice the duck breast into slender strips, and place meat in a pancake with sliced spring onion, cucumbers and a dollop of plum sauce. Wrap and enjoy!
