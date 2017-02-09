Restaurant Review: Firedog, Fitzrovia

Firedog, a new restaurant from the team behind Covent Garden’s Black Penny, offers Aegean cuisine and simultaneously takes you from away hustle and bustle of Oxford Street to the culinary delights of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Fitzrovia based restaurant specialises in ‘breakfast mezze’ and dishes from an olive wood chip fired grill.

Firedog takes its name from the stone fire dogs that were used in the earliest form of grilled cooking found in Santorini, the triangle being the alchemical symbol for fire. An ode to this can be found by way of three glowing neon triangles contrasting against classic dark wood panelled walls and warm brass fittings.

Maybe I’m greedy, but the idea of a breakfast mezze excited me and I wasn’t disappointed. With not an avocado in sight, I watched dishes such as: house chilli eggs, freshly made lor, tomatoes with purple basil and olive oil, grilled halloumi, and unsalted young cheese make their way to the table. Served alongside larger dishes was a selection of jams, lemon curd, sundried tomato and pepper paste, an abundance of grilled sourdough and flatbread and the menu item for me – wood roasted tahini with carob molasses

I also sampled some dishes from their all-day breakfast: Crispy sujuk on sourdough served alongside dill mayo, tomato, fried egg and my personal favourite, baked eggs served with smoked tomato, charred peppers, hung herb yoghurt, chilli oil and grilled flat bread.

Drinks are taken just as seriously as the food. The Firedog espresso is the bespoke blend ‘cicciolina’ from The Black Penny by The Roastery Department coffee roasters. I also tried their non-alcoholic sodas with house-made syrup infusions include: Preserved Lemon & Ginger, Pomegranate & Blood Orange, and Mastika Plum & Mint Soda – all very refreshing.

Need to Know:

Firedog, 92 Newman Street, Fitzrovia, W1T 3EZ

Firedog is open Monday to Friday 08.00 – 16.00 & Saturday to Sunday 09:00 – 16:00 and will be open for dinner bookings and late night drinking from March 2017.