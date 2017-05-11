Review: Breakfast at Ember London

Last week I visited Ember London, a hidden dinning and drinking destination, to check out their recently launched breakfast menu.

Located on Pudding Lane near Monument, the street famous for the start of The Great Fire of London, the décor of warming copper tones, charcoal, metal and warm woods makes for a very stylish and luxurious dining experience.

In December, I sampled Ember’s evening menu and was very impressed by the chef’s unique and delicious take on pan-Asian food.

The breakfast menu consists of large plates, bowls, raw and bakery items. The dishes combine Asian ingredients with classic European dishes – a far cry from smashed avocado on toast.

Unsure what to order I took a recommendation from the waiter and selected an item from the larges plates (big enough to share), one from the raw section and an obligatory cappuccino to wash it all down.

First up was the coconut granola bars, made from manuka honey, apricot, coconut butter, jujube & gogi berries. They were served in bite-size chunks and swimming in the matcha green tea cream. They tasted so deliciously sweet and decadent – they are a must for when you visit.

Next I tried the homemade gin spiced lamb bacon served with sake cured egg, overnight tomatoes, orange blossom labneh, jujbe date ketchup and pomegranate. This was superb - an indulgent dish where the tenderness of the lamb bacon was complimented perfectly with the sweetness of the labneh and the tartness of the tomatoes.

I was also intrigued by other options on the menu such as the home cured wagyu corned beef hash served with fried eggs and chilli-miso jam and the fresh turmeric, orange, carrot and pineapple from the juices menu.

If you find yourself in the City of London, Ember offers a refreshing breakfast menu that you shouldn’t miss.

Breakfast is served Monday to Friday from 7:30am to midday.

Ember, 1A Pudding Lane, London, EC3R 8AB