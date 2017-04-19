This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

The George pub in Liverpool Street has launched the UK’s first crackling menu. There will be four different types of crackling to choose from and each has been paired with a London craft beer.

Not wanting to break from tradition I started off by trying the classic pork crackling paired with Partizan Brewery Lemongrass Saison. Just the right amount of liquid oozed from the crackling to tempt my taste buds with a delicious fatty after taste.

Next up was the chicken crackling washed down with Shoreditch Blonde and a parma ham crackling with East London Brewery Pale Ale. While I enjoyed both, I was erring on the side of tradition until the parmesan & polenta crackling with Redemption Brewery Hopspur snatched the position as my favourite – adding further reason to believe that cheese makes everything taste good.

The George has also revamped its main menu offering hungry Londoners and visitors alike classic pub comfort food. I tried the Corn Fed Chicken Supreme, served with aromatic vegetables, baby gem and madeira jus. Other menu highlights include mac & cheese, bangers & mash and their signature fish & chips.

If you’re looking for a quintessential English pub with a wide selection of beers and good food to boot, then look no further than The George.

The George at the Andaz London Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QN


Review: Craft Beer & Crackling at The George, Andaz London
