Review: Eastway Brasserie @ The Andaz

Eastway Brasserie is tucked inside the slick Andaz London Liverpool Street, one of my favourite addresses in the capital. I had the pleasure of visiting during London Restaurant Festival, an event that pays homage to all the wonderful food London has to offer.

The restaurant is bright, airy and buzzing the Tuesday evening I visited.

I opted for the specially curated Restaurant festival menu – three courses, each paired with a matching wine. To start, I tried the wood pigeon with fig tarte tatin, hazelnut and fig jus. The dish was dark, rich and tender and there wasn’t even a hint of chewiness to the pigeon.

For main course, I had the guinea fowl, served with butternut squash and a black pudding crostini. The guinea fowl was full of flavour and the sweetness of the butternut squash perfectly complimented the earthiness of the black pudding.

I finished off the dinner with the Winter Berry Fool. A decadent mixture of pistachio cream and crispy berry meringue. I have a soft spot for meringue, so this was easily my favourite dish on the menu.

Devised by Head Chef Sam Dunleavy the festival menu was priced at £29 for the three courses and £12 for the wine pairing.

Eastway will soon be launching a new seasonal menu, making it the ideal place for a mid-week meal or a bite to east post-Christmas shopping.

Eastway, Andaz London Liverpool Street, 40 Liverpool Street, EC2M 7QN