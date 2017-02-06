Review: Nush Almond Milk Yoghurt

Trump allegedly hangs up on Australian PM
6th Feb 2017 1:50pm | By Catherine McNally
Last week I visited the mecca that is Whole Foods on High Street Kensington for the launch of Nush -a dairy-free and soya-free almond yoghurt made in the UK with the finest Sicilian avola almonds.
Each pot contains up to whopping 20% pure almonds, they’re Vegan friendly and If sustainability issues concern you - the almonds in Nush use less water in the cultivation process that the widely-used Californian type.
The main question is: do they taste nice? It’s a hearty yes. They are available in four different varieties: Natural, Blueberry, Peach Melba and Caramel and Hibiscus.
I have never been a fan of plain natural yoghurt and although the taste here is lighter I couldn’t image eating it straight out of the pot. However, I would use it to add texture to soup or as a base for traditional creamy sauces.
Out of the other three flavours the Caramel and Hibiscus got my vote as favourite. Paired with a dusting of granola I could see this being my breakfast staple. While the Blueberry and Peach Melba proved a hit paired with a bowl of fruit.
Compared with other dairy-free yoghurts on the market I found Nush to have a lovely creamy texture – I predict it will be a hit.
Nush ranges are available nationwide at Whole Foods, Planet Organic, As Nature Intended and launched on Ocado at the end of January 2017. They are priced at £1.95 per pot (125g).
