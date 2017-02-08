Review: The London Bagel Co

Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats a decent burger. Whether it be for a quick bite to eat, carb loading before a boozy night out or as a reward for hauling yourself through a gruelling day at the office – a juicy slab of meat is always something to looking forward too.

Finally the moment arrives when you move in for your first tantalising bite (I’m a firm believer that burgers are meant to be eaten with your hands) only to find yourself in a race against time as the underside is a soggy mess which disintegrates in your very hands.

Finally, I found a solution – the bagel burger. Based out of a van in Spitalfields market The London Bagel Burger Co promise the same juicy, mouth-watering, patty but have bucked the traditional brioche bun by serving it in a bagel (from nearby Beigel Bake) which won’t crumble when picked up.

I went along last week to see to give them a taste test.

I tried the Luca (beef patty, grilled halloumi, wild rocket and drizzled in homemade apple chilli jam) the saltiness of the halloumi married perfectly with the chilli jam and, most importantly I wolfed the entire burger with my bare hands and not even a sniff of it falling apart.

Impressively their sauces are home-made as well as their own salt beef and falafel which feature in other burgers.

Never one to pass on the offer of a potato, I tried the chips – good, think-cut spuds, prefect with lashings of salt.

Also on offer was the Fat Bastard (Beef Burger, Salt Beef, Fried Egg, American Cheese and salad) and the O.G Breakfast (Salt Beef, American Cheese, Fried Egg) and the Samih (homemade falafel, grilled halloumi, yoghurt, apple and mint dressing, wild rocket and salad).

Need to Know:

The London Bagel Co. truck is open seven days a week, serving Bagel Burgers from 11.30am to 4.30pm at Lamb Street, Old Spitalfields Market, E1 6E2.