Review: The London Bagel Co

Forget 'Manhattenhenge' - 'Melbhenge' is where it's at
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
8th Feb 2017 12:08pm | By Catherine McNally
Nothing, and I mean nothing, beats a decent burger. Whether it be for a quick bite to eat, carb loading before a boozy night out or as a reward for hauling yourself through a gruelling day at the office – a juicy slab of meat is always something to looking forward too.
Finally the moment arrives when you move in for your first tantalising bite (I’m a firm believer that burgers are meant to be eaten with your hands) only to find yourself in a race against time as the underside is a soggy mess which disintegrates in your very hands.
Finally, I found a solution – the bagel burger. Based out of a van in Spitalfields market The London Bagel Burger Co promise the same juicy, mouth-watering, patty but have bucked the traditional brioche bun by serving it in a bagel (from nearby Beigel Bake) which won’t crumble when picked up.
I went along last week to see to give them a taste test.
I tried the Luca (beef patty, grilled halloumi, wild rocket and drizzled in homemade apple chilli jam) the saltiness of the halloumi married perfectly with the chilli jam and, most importantly I wolfed the entire burger with my bare hands and not even a sniff of it falling apart.
Impressively their sauces are home-made as well as their own salt beef and falafel which feature in other burgers.
Never one to pass on the offer of a potato, I tried the chips – good, think-cut spuds, prefect with lashings of salt.
Also on offer was the Fat Bastard (Beef Burger, Salt Beef, Fried Egg, American Cheese and salad) and the O.G Breakfast (Salt Beef, American Cheese, Fried Egg) and the Samih (homemade falafel, grilled halloumi, yoghurt, apple and mint dressing, wild rocket and salad).
The London Bagel Co. truck is open seven days a week, serving Bagel Burgers from 11.30am to 4.30pm at Lamb Street, Old Spitalfields Market, E1 6E2.
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...
There’s no better way for Brits and Aussies away from home to celebrate Australia Day than with a little Vegemite... Read more...
Rafa Nadal seems to have overcome his previous injuries and poor form to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open by... Read more...
Talkback