Kick start 2017 at Chi Kitchen with a special ‘Tai Chi’ menu featuring a selection of health-conscious, pan-Asian dishes.

Ping Coombes, MasterChef 2014 winner, has created a special menu to suit those who are on a health kick and de-toxing in January.

Although originally a Chinese martial art, Tai Chi is used today to promote good health and well-being. The philosophy of Tai Chi holds the simple yet profound meaning - to be balanced.

This January, the new menu at Chi Kitchen aims to reflect this philosophy by offering guests a selection of healthy dishes, balanced out by more indulgent options.

Highlights of the ‘Tai Chi’ menu include the Chicken and Chinese Herb Soup with Goji Berries (£7.85). To maintain the balance of this menu, those looking to treat themselves this January can enjoy the Deep-Fried Salmon, Avocado and Asparagus Maki Roll and the Tuna and Avocado Tempura Sushi Roll, also available deep-fried.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the open plan layout of the restaurant invites guests to witness the chefs at work, as they freshly prepare the pan-Asian menu. 

Need to Know:

Chi Kitchen Oxford Street

Ground Floor Debenhams, 334-348 Oxford Street (Henrietta Place Entrance), W1C 1JG

January 2nd - January 22nd

chikitchen.co.uk


Special 'Tai Chi' menu at Chi Kitchen Oxford Street in January
