Top 5 Thai Restaurants in London

Chinese New Year is approaching fast but here at TNT we love good Thai food with it's aromatic flavours and rich spices, whether it's street food or fine dining London has a host of good Thai restaurants - here's 5 of the best...

Nipa Thai, Bayswater

The award-winning restaurant Nipa Thai is situated on the first floor of the mid-century icon Lancaster London. Offering unrivalled views across Hyde Park, the restaurant has received the prestigious “Thai Select” award from the Thai Government for its authentic cuisine. Each of the dishes is prepared by the Head Chef Sanguan Parr and her dedicated team according to traditional recipes. Main course dishes include specialities such as Pla Nueng Ma Nao (Steamed sea bass in a garlic, lemongrass, lime leaf and chilli broth), as well as a wide selection of Thai salads, pan-fried dishes and red or green Thai curries.

Price: set menus for 2 from £35, Mains from £10-£22

www.niparestaurant.co.uk

Thai Silk, Southwark

Thai Silk in Southwark is the latest addition to the prestigious Royal China Group. It prides itself on offering the finest, authentic Thai cuisine and impeccable customer service. The chefs at Thai Silk have created a traditional yet innovative menu, combining the freshest ingredients and first class cooking techniques. To ensure that the food at Thai Silk is authentic, around 80% of the native Thai ingredients are shipped directly from Thailand. However where possible the restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients in order to save on food miles. The restaurant and bar is also a karaoke venue with a state-of-the-art karaoke system with over 100,000 songs.

Price: set menus for 2 from £18.95, Mains from £6.95-£16.95

www.thai-silk.co.uk

Som Saa, Spitalfields

Located close to Spitalfields Market, Som Saa focuses on dishes from Thailand’s north-eastern provinces. The chefs at Som Saa were taught at Nahm, the first Michelin starred Thai restaurant in the world. Som Saa began as a pop-up as a product from a crowd funding campaign, however now has a permanent residence. It focuses on rich comforting dishes all washed down with Thai inspired tipples including a Krahang old fashioned with smoked bourbon, palm sugar gomme and mandarin peel; or a Dragon’s milk, a blend of sticky rice rum, kahula, coconut cream, condensed milk, salt and sesame.

Price: Mains from £7-£16.50

www.somsaa.com

Smoking Goat, Soho

As the name suggests, the Smoking Goat offers a Thai barbeque menu filled with meaty delights. The venue is a casual hang-out with a wooden bar and small tables, perfect for enjoying a relaxed evening with friends. Dishes include Crisp pork belly with pickled watermelon; Barbeque aged beef short rib with massaman and pickles; and Duck offal laab with spicy northern Thai salad.

Price: Mains from £6-£34

www.smokinggoatsoho.com

Champor Champor, London Bridge

Loosely translated as “mix and match”, this eatery bridges the gap between Thai and Malaysian cooking to offer a delicious Thai-Malay menu. The interior boasts bohemian decor with tribal artefacts, candles and Buddha statues adorning the walls, perfect for a romantic evening dining out near the iconic London Bridge. For intimate dining, ‘a deux’ the mezzanine table is a popular option, while private dining for parties of six to ten guests can be accommodated in the private dining room.

Price: £13.50-£18.95

www.champor-champor.com