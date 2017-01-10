This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site you consent to our use of cookies unless you have disabled them.

Let’s face it…Tuesday’s need a little help!

So to kick off the celebrations for their 10-year anniversary this year, Wahaca have introduced their new ‘Taco Tuesday’ offer throughout the month of January.

Mondays get a bad rep but have that post-weekend-5-days-to-go excuse and Wednesdays are hump day meaning you’ve made it half way through the week, so with Tuesdays being a long way from fun, Wahaca want to turn this around.  Starting this week, on each Tuesday of the month, every diner’s first plate of tacos will be just £1, available at each of Wahaca’s restaurants across the UK.

Wahaca's £1 Taco Tuesdays
