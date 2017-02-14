Fritz Kalkbrenner: ‘Grand Départ’ European Tour 2017

Australia - the biggest losers...
The Economist has named Australia as 'the biggest losers' when it comes to gambling losses per resident adult. Analysing... Read more...
14th Feb 2017 1:30pm | By Editor
Fritz Kalkbrenner touches down in the capital on Saturday 11th March when the heavyweight DJ producer brings his Grand Depart album tour to the world-renowned Roundhouse in Camden.
The Berlin producer and DJ has made a name for himself with his unique productions and has built up a loyal following across the globe. Over the past few months he’s performed high-profile shows at South West Four and Pleinvrees Festival as well as appearing in Ibiza at Amnesia and Space. His last appearance in London saw him sell out the illustrious Electric Brixton weeks in advance as part of his Ways Over Water album tour. Fritz Kalkbrenner’s eagerly awaited return to London will see him showcase his brand new album, Grand Depart.
The album, which was released on 14th October, encompasses Fritz’s wholehearted and holistic approach to music making. An occasion that Fritz Kalkbrenner views as “being the result of taking an idea and working long and hard on it to finally achieve something incredible that pushes your own boundaries”. It seems a fitting title for this musician’s new album who despite never being one for following trends, seems to be bucking his own recognisable style on this new album.
Camden venue The Roundhouse is the perfect platform in London for Kalkbrenner. A converted railway engine shed, the Roundhouse’s iconic round shape lends itself to intimate, mind-blowingly immersive performances, and so the swelling melodies and dark, moody undercurrent of his album Grand Départ will undoubtedly make the unique structure of the Roundhouse reverberate to his signature sound. While news of the album’s release is exciting in itself, the fact Fritz Kalkbrenner’s European tour will be reaching London, and at such a unique venue, promises to be one of the biggest electronic musical events in 2017 and one to get seriously excited about.
Access tickets here https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?880414
The Economist has named Australia as 'the biggest losers' when it comes to gambling losses per resident adult. Analysing... Read more...
Daniel Miller was working on his land around 300km north of Sydney, when his 3 tonne excavator rolled into a waterhole... Read more...
At 8.27pm on Tuesday (7th Feb) the residents of Melbourne were treated to a solar display as the sun set and cast it's... Read more...
In what Donald Trump has reportedly called "the worst by far" (Source: The Washington Post) phone call with world... Read more...
It's not set in stone but a possible strike will affect Tube services from 18:00 Sunday 5 to 11:00 Wednesday 8 February... Read more...
High on many people's lists of places to visit, Barcelona has seen a boom in tourist numbers over the past few years... Read more...