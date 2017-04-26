Glitterbox Day & Night Party at Ministry of Sound

After the overwhelming success of last August’s event, the full Glitterbox Day & Night party experience returns to Ministry Of Sound on 30th April, with headliners and house music greats Roger Sanchez, Aeroplane and Karizma.

A Glitterbox favourite, Roger Sanchez is one of the busiest characters in house music. He’ll return to London following two sold out shows for Percolate and at Camden’s Koko, plus his recent UNDR THE RADR parties in Miami. His labels Stealth and UNDR THE RADR continue to thrive, releasing his own music as Roger Sanchez and under his S-Man alias alongside house producers and collaborators handpicked by Roger. His radio show is broadcast on 82 stations around the world to over 3 million monthly listeners.

Glitterbox will also feature sets from Simon Dunmore, Luke Solomon, Eli Escobar, John Morales, Percolate residents and disco elite Krywald & Farrer, London’s Savage resident Hifi Sean, and Yam Who?. Rare grooves, soul funk and disco will be playing all night in the Loft courtesy of Cross The Tracks with Baptiste and Flo. The well-loved stars of the show, the Glitterbox dancers, will be performing and joining the crowd to dance throughout the party.

Taking full advantage of the May Bank Holiday with an all-day, all-night extravaganza, Glitterbox will begin with a courtyard party and outdoor stage at 3pm. Food in the courtyard comes courtesy of Burger Bear. The photo booth that was so popular at last year’s event will also make a return.

Just like the Glitterbox albums, the parties’ soundtrack is a well-crafted blend of obscure and sought-after disco and house collectables alongside classic anthems – records that have defined and influenced the scene for over 30 years. For a flavour of what to expect from the DJs, the latest album Glitterbox – Love Is The Message is available now to download and stream: http://smarturl.it/gblitm.

GLITTERBOX IBIZA 2017

Every Friday from 9 June to 29 September (excluding 4 August), Glitterbox will transform Hï Ibiza with state-of-the-art production, their biggest line-ups to date, and the now infamous Glitterbox dance crews out in force. These weekly extravaganzas will feature an expertly crafted blend of contemporary, obscure and sought-after disco and house collectables, alongside anthems and classics.

The DJ line-up for Glitterbox’s new Ibizan home features an unprecedented mix of house music luminaries and underground talent, including Masters At Work, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Dimitri From Paris, Armand Van Helden, Louie Vega, Kenny Dope, Roger Sanchez, David Morales, Todd Terry, Joey Negro, Horse Meat Disco, Aeroplane, Crazy P (DJ Set), Soul Clap, Greg Wilson, Honey Dijon, Purple Disco Machine, Kings of Tomorrow, The Shapeshifters, DJ Spen, Karizma, Session Victim, Jellybean Benitez, Mousse T, Terrence Parker, Simon Dunmore, Ralphi Rosario, John Morales, Full Intention, Dr Packer, Luke Solomon, Melon Bomb, Hifi Sean, DJ Pippi, Mr Doris, DJ Antz and Mo Funk. Live PA’s will come from Barbara Tucker and Crystal Waters, plus Shovell Live on percussion.

Setting the tone for Glitterbox’s fourth season on the island, the opening party on 9 June features one of the biggest house music line-ups Ibiza has seen in years, with headliners Armand Van Helden, David Morales, Dimitri From Paris, and Todd Terry, joined by Glitterbox’s Simon Dunmore and DJ Pippi, with a very special live PA from Barbara Tucker (returning to Glitterbox Ibiza after her now legendary performance in 2016).

2016 saw Glitterbox come of age in Ibiza and the UK. The parties at Space, Ibiza drew tens of thousands of clubbers across 17 weeks, encapsulating the hedonistic spirit of the legendary venue during its final season. Alongside two roadblocked events at Ministry of Sound, Glitterbox also presented stages at We Are FSTVL and Defected Croatia – two festivals to which Glitterbox returns this summer, alongside a 2017 debut at Liverpool Disco Festival.

For Tickets and Info:glitterboxibiza.com/events