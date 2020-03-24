Health and fitness events in London that you should try

It’s a known fact that here in the UK we work some of the longest hours in the whole of Europe. Because of this, it can have a serious impact on our health and wellbeing.

While health and wellbeing can be tackled through exercise, a report in 2019 discovered that many workers throughout the UK couldn’t find the time to help them keep fit due to being overworked, which, as mentioned, can have a detrimental effect on health and well-being.

However, if you’re finding it difficult to fit a gym trip in, there is something you can do. In the capital there are many health and fitness events held throughout the year, which can be attended by anyone as long as they sign up for, and with trains to Horsham, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh and more, it doesn’t matter where you live – you can attend.

Giving you a goal to help you keep fit, some can also be used to help you raise money for charity, helping to add to your goal. Below, we’ve listed a few events you should try out.

Balance Festival

While this is more for those based in London and surrounding areas, Balance Festival allows you to try out a wide range of fitness boutiques and studios. While this may seem odd, for those finding it difficult to find somewhere to help them keep fit, this will allow you to find a place where you feel comfortable alongside something you’ll enjoy doing to keep fit.

RideLondon

Developed by the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games to help celebrate the cycling heritage of the UK, this is the perfect way to help you get yourself fit, enjoy a huge day out with other people and see some fabulous places. Taking you through cityscapes and country settings, the ride takes place over a 100-mile route usually towards the end of the summer.

The Colour Run

Helping you to keep fit, have fun and raise money, if that’s what you’re looking to do, this is a great day out and a fantastic way to help with your wellbeing too. The original fun run, this is a hugely vibrant day attended by hundreds, if not thousands of people. The run happens over 5-kilometres and will see you covered in various colours thanks to the colour blasting stations.

Swim Serpentine

If running or cycling or even swimming isn’t the kind of fitness kick you’re looking for, don’t worry, you’re in luck. This event is completely different from the others as it takes places in the water at Hyde Park, hence the swim element of the event. Taking place over one day, this is an open water event attended by thousands of people of all levels with races to suit everyone’s ability. Events include half, one or two-mile swims alongside talks from world-class athletes.

London Marathon

An annual event and possibly the most famous marathon in the UK and one of the most famous in the world. Running for nearly 40 years, this takes place towards the end of the year and will make a great target for anyone looking to keep fit. Just make sure you register early enough.

As you can see, keeping fit could be much easier with a goal, and a goal doesn’t mean a beach bod, but anything you want it to mean.