Ministry of Sound opens first gym

Ministry Does Fitness opens with promise of sticking two fingers up at pretentious gym culture
Ministry of Sound, London’s original super club is launching its first ever gym - The Arches, where Ministry Does Fitness. A purpose built training studio in Elephant & Castle, The Arches is set to shake up the London fitness scene.
Housed in the club’s previously hidden booze vault, this is London’s first workout space that actively encourages gym goers to work hard and play harder. Home to a fully licensed bar, expect fuelling protein shakes by day and expertly mixed cocktails by night.
Living by the ethos of ‘Be Good to be Bad’, Ministry Does Fitness is unpretentious. A gym for real people, posters on the walls actively ban perfect hair gym-selfies, and as for dress code, no one cares! This no-frills approach even extends to the straight talking staff and urban decor.
credit: SmartsCommunicate
Using the same state of the art club sound system as the club, The Arches will never play the same playlist twice. With 25 years of clubbing expertise and music programming knowhow, class playlists have been specially curated to get the best results possible. So gym goers wanting to lift heavier, run faster or train longer, will work out to music that is specifically designed to achieve their unique fitness goals.
The Arches, where Ministry Does Fitness opens on 6th February and is a short walk from Elephant & Castle tube. Classes cost £14 per session with discounts available when you buy group packages.
Five signature classes, six days a week:
Cardio - Monday
Designed to push and thrill you time and time again, this high intensity full body work out is designed to get your heart pumping.
Strength – Tuesday
This innovative class uses pioneering functional movement to condition those muscles with a focus on form and technique.
Endurance - Wednesday
Perfect for conditioning. This uncompromising class is designed to test willpower and increase stamina.
Core – Thursday
This class is focused on strengthening and toning as well as localised and intense bursts of cardio to burn fat.
Showcase – Friday/ Saturday
An intense full body work out that is designed to test legs, arms, abs and cardio systems.
Ministry Does Fitness
Arches 80 and 81, Newington Court, SE1 6DD
