DJ Mag Announces Best of British Awards 2016 Winners
Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a... Read more...
16th Dec 2016 3:30pm | By Editor
Winners include Fabric, Carl Cox, Annie Nightingale, DJ EZ, Groove Armada, The Warehouse Project and more…
Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a counterweight to the international Top 100 DJs Poll (the world’s biggest publicly voted music poll with over 1 million votes in 2016), DJ Mag’s UK edition celebrates the homegrown talent on its doorstep with the Best Of British awards (educated by Point Blank).
The winners for this year’s Best Of British awards were announced last night at a ceremony at EGG London, highlights included Fabric collecting two awards for Best Large Club, and Innovation & Excellence (with Craig Richards also winning Best Resident). Fabric’s awards were presented by London’s first Night Czar, Amy Lamé. Carl Cox was awarded Outstanding Contribution, Annie Nightingale was voted Soldier Of The Scene, DJ EZ picked up Best DJ, The Warehouse Project was awarded Best Club Series, Dusky were chosen as Best Live Act, Lady Leshurr was voted 2016’s Best MC, while Best Live Stream went to Groove Armada.
The Best Of British awards shines a light on British talent that has made considerable waves over the past 12 months. Each year, DJ Mag’s editorial team choose the 5 nominees for each category before giving the UK’s clubbers and electronic music fans a chance to make their voices heard with a public vote.
Best DJ - DJ EZ
Best Breakthrough DJ - Solardo
Best Resident DJ - Craig Richards - Fabric
Best Live Act - Dusky
Best Producer - Bicep
Best Breakthrough Producer - Denis Sulta
Best Label - Knee Deep In Sound
Best Breakthrough Label - 20/20 LDN
Best Large Club - Fabric, London
Best Small Club - Hidden, Manchester
Best Club Event - FUSE
Best Club Series - The Warehouse Project
Best Dance Festival - The Social Festival
Best Boutique Dance Festival - Gottwood Festival
Best Album - Leon Vynehall 'Rojus' [Running Back]
Best Compilation - Joey Negro 'Remixed With Love By Joey Negro Vol. 2' [Z Records]
Best Track - Alan Fitzpatrick 'We Do What We Want' [We Are The Brave]
Best Remix - Lee Walker • Lee Walker 'Freak Like Me (DJ Deeon vs Lee Walker Remix)' [Defected]
Outstanding Contribution - Carl Cox
Best Radio Show - Horse Meat Disco on Rinse FM
Best MC - Lady Leshurr
Best DJ Mag Live Stream - Groove Armada
Soldier of the Scene - Annie Nightingale
Innovation & Excellence - Fabric
Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a... Read more...
This was one of the findings of the latest Cost of Living survey published by ECA International, the world's leading... Read more...
In what is thought to be a first, London firm Today Translations has advertised for an emoji translator to translate a... Read more...
Twenty year old Mary Kate Heys left a hostel on Queensland's Sunshine Coast with a young Swedish man after agreeing to... Read more...
Using their Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, Qantas will fly direct between London and Perth, WA bringing a predicted huge... Read more...
The RMT announced the news after talks with the drivers, the union said "all objectives" had been reached and... Read more...
Talkback