DJ Mag Announces Best of British Awards 2016 Winners

Although it now operates in 16 countries worldwide, DJ Mag is a British-founded music magazine. Every year, as a counterweight to the international Top 100 DJs Poll (the world’s biggest publicly voted music poll with over 1 million votes in 2016), DJ Mag’s UK edition celebrates the homegrown talent on its doorstep with the Best Of British awards (educated by Point Blank).

The winners for this year’s Best Of British awards were announced last night at a ceremony at EGG London, highlights included Fabric collecting two awards for Best Large Club, and Innovation & Excellence (with Craig Richards also winning Best Resident). Fabric’s awards were presented by London’s first Night Czar, Amy Lamé. Carl Cox was awarded Outstanding Contribution, Annie Nightingale was voted Soldier Of The Scene, DJ EZ picked up Best DJ, The Warehouse Project was awarded Best Club Series, Dusky were chosen as Best Live Act, Lady Leshurr was voted 2016’s Best MC, while Best Live Stream went to Groove Armada.

The Best Of British awards shines a light on British talent that has made considerable waves over the past 12 months. Each year, DJ Mag’s editorial team choose the 5 nominees for each category before giving the UK’s clubbers and electronic music fans a chance to make their voices heard with a public vote.

The full list of winners:

Best DJ - DJ EZ

Best Breakthrough DJ - Solardo

Best Resident DJ - Craig Richards - Fabric

Best Live Act - Dusky

Best Producer - Bicep

Best Breakthrough Producer - Denis Sulta

Best Label - Knee Deep In Sound

Best Breakthrough Label - 20/20 LDN

Best Large Club - Fabric, London

Best Small Club - Hidden, Manchester

Best Club Event - FUSE

Best Club Series - The Warehouse Project

Best Dance Festival - The Social Festival

Best Boutique Dance Festival - Gottwood Festival

Best Album - Leon Vynehall 'Rojus' [Running Back]

Best Compilation - Joey Negro 'Remixed With Love By Joey Negro Vol. 2' [Z Records]

Best Track - Alan Fitzpatrick 'We Do What We Want' [We Are The Brave]

Best Remix - Lee Walker • Lee Walker 'Freak Like Me (DJ Deeon vs Lee Walker Remix)' [Defected]

Outstanding Contribution - Carl Cox

Best Radio Show - Horse Meat Disco on Rinse FM

Best MC - Lady Leshurr

Best DJ Mag Live Stream - Groove Armada

Soldier of the Scene - Annie Nightingale

Innovation & Excellence - Fabric