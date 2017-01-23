High Contrast Live at Electric Brixton Saturday 18 March

High Contrast has announced his debut headline live show ‘High Contrast Live’ will take place at Electric Brixton on 18th March. The gig follows his highly acclaimed debut live performance at Together Halloween at O2 Academy Brixton in October.

High Contrast’s ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’ is the next track to be revealed from the British electronic music artist’s forthcoming artist album. A key part of the soundtrack to ‘T2: Trainspotting’, the riff-heavy stomp of ’Shotgun Mouthwash’ takes its cues from bluesy rock and roll and features High Contrast on vocals, lead and bass guitar, keys, and drums. This release follows ‘Remind Me’, his Radio 1 A-listed first single for new label, 3 Beat.

While Lincoln Barrett, the man behind the moniker, is one of the most respected electronic music artists in the game, the sound of ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’ won’t surprise those who’ve heard his sound evolve over the course of 5 previous studio albums. Though most well-known as a leading figure within drum & bass, an eagerness to explore different genres has seen him incorporate rock, Northern Soul, film soundtracks (Lincoln is a former film student and film obsessive), hip hop and beyond, into his music.

The inclusion of this track in ‘T2: Trainspotting’ marks the second time he’s worked with director Danny Boyle. His involvement with Underworld on a collaboration for their 2010 album, ‘Barking’, led to Barrett, alongside the duo and Boyle, programming the music for the athletes opening parade at the 2012 London Olympics – a “surreal experience” that saw him reach an audience of over 1 billion people. Lincoln also produced Underworld’s acclaimed 2016 album, ‘Barbara, Barbara, We Have A Shining Future’.

The sought after nature of some High Contrast ‘magic’ has also seen him become one of dance music’s elite remixers, achieving acclaim for reworks of Adele (with ‘Hometown Glory’ and ‘Hello’), White Stripes, Kanye West, and London Grammar.

